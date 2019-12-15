Ranveer Singh,Deepika Padukone,Malaika Arora Share Excitement For The 'U2' Concert

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora Khan, Amrita Arora, Sara Ali Khan, and many B-town celebs throng the U2 concert as the Irish rock band is all geared to set the stage on fire with their performance as a part of their tour titled U2: The Joshua Tree. This is reportedly the Irish band's first-ever performance in our country and fans of the With Or Without You hitmakers from the film industry have shared their excitement to see the band's performance through their social media handles. It is reported that Oscar-winning Indian music legend A R Rahman will be opening for the band tonight with the song 'Ahimsa' for which he has collaborated with the band.

Through their Instagram posts and story updates, many actors of the industry have shared their enthusiasm as they look forward to attending the much-awaited concert. The concert in Mumbai is reportedly the last stop for U2 as a part of their international tour this year. Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram stories to share his excitement on his way to the U2 concert as he can be seen grooving to the band's chartbuster song 'Vertigo'. Actor Malaika Arora can be seen with her singing partner and sister Amrita Arora happily singing away many of the band's evergreen classics.

Have a look at some of the updates by B-Town actors:

(Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone arriving hand-in-hand at the venue for the U2 concert)

(Actor Deepika Padukone ready for the show)

(Fangirl Malaika Arora shares photo of tickets before the show)

Schedule for the evening

U2 is popular for hits like With or without you, I still haven't found what I'm looking for and Beautiful day. The band comprises frontman Bono, guitarist the Edge, bassist Adam Clayton, and drummer Larry Mullen Jr. The tour celebrates U2’s fifth and most popular album, The Joshua Tree, which released in 1986-87. Hence the playlist will include all songs from the album in chronological order, as per reports. This means the city will groove to hits like I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For, Where The Streets Have No Name and With Or Without You. The concert will reportedly feature a three-act show and the band will also play songs from other albums. The band's big plans for the tour also includes breath-taking stage illustrations of photographs of the band by long-time collaborator and filmmaker Anton Corbijn.

