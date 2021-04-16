Rapper AR-Ab Sentenced To 45 Years Imprisonment For Running Drug Trafficking Ring

The 38-year-old gangsta rapper AR-Ab has been sentenced to 45 years in prison. He was convicted in the year 2019 for turning his record label into a large scale drug trafficking organization. The said organisation has been linked to at least one murder and the sentence was given on Thursday, April 15th, 2021.

According to a report in The Inquirer, the Philly rapper had turned his record label, Original Block Hustlaz into a large-scale drug trafficking network. The media portal also reported that the rapper allegedly ordered the killing of rival Robert Johnson in the year 2017. However, U.S. District Judge Michael Baylson insisted that the allegations were not a consideration in his long sentence, reports the media portal.

The judge has also insisted that the rapper’s violent lyrics were not a factor either in his bulky sentence, reportedly. According to the media portal, the judge said that the 45-year sentence was because of the rapper’s “antisocial behaviour”. The media portal claimed that the judge said to the rapper that he could have been a hero instead of a criminal.

Reportedly, the judge further said to the rapper that he became a drug dealer and “You made that decision” and that's why he is being punished. The media portal reported that AR Ab showed little remorse as he sat next to his lawyer with his arms crossed.

Reportedly, when the time came to address the court, he said that the court, the FBI agents or the prosecutors do not understand his culture. He further stated that he does not rap about flowers and rainbows, reports suggest. Reportedly, he further emphasized that “we are gangsta rappers. We rap about where we grew up. So we rap about drug dealing”. He further added that they rap about violence.

Details about AR Ab

AR Ab, Abdul Ibrahim West, is an American rapper who hails from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was born on September 26th, 1982 and kickstarted his career in the music industry in the year 2007. The rapper’s mixtapes include Welcome to Trapstreet, I See Dead People, and Allegheny AB among others.

