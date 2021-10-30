Rapper DaBaby Returns To Rolling Loud Several Months After Making Homophobic Comments

American rapper DaBaby has returned to the Rolling Loud stage several months after making insensitive and homophobic comments about gay people and HIV at the music festival while performing in July. During rapper 50 Cent's performance at Rolling Loud New York on Thursday, the rapper announced that DaBaby would be joining him on stage as a special guest performer, news agency ANI quoted People magazine as saying.

DaBaby returns to Rolling Loud stage

Taking to his Instagram handle, DaBaby also dropped a video featuring footage of himself diving off of the stage to crowd surf. He captioned it, "@Rollingloud WHAT UP? THE '#LIVESHOWKILLA BACK."'The 29-year-old rapper also posted a picture of him with 50 Cent expressing gratitude for the invite. He wrote, "@50cent brought the 'LiveShowKilla' out to FLIP SHIT UPSIDE DOWN at @rollingloud tonight. Preciate you always bruh."

As per the report, Rolling Loud organisers approved DaBaby's appearance in advance. The Suge rapper's return to the popular festival comes after his controversial performance at the Rolling Loud Miami in the month of July. He had told the crowd, "If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that'll make you die in two or three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up."

During the concert, the Grammy nominee rapper also said, "Ladies, if your p**** smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain't sucking d*** in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up." DaBaby's comments were immediately criticised, and celebs like Madonna, Elton John, and his Levitating collaborator Dua Lipa condemned his derogatory remarks.

DaBaby was then not invited from performing at a slew of music festivals, including Lollapalooza in Chicago to the Governors Ball in New York City. In his statement on his remarks, the rapper apologised for spreading misinformation about HIV and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Taking to the photo-sharing site in August, DaBaby wrote in a now-deleted post, "Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate and learn from your mistakes. As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me- knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance- has been challenging."

The rapper continued, "I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education and resources. That's what I needed and it was received. I want to apologise to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important."

Image: AP