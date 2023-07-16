Rapper Fat Joe Opens Up About Battling Depression During Weight Loss Journey

Fat Joe, the American rapper known as Joseph Antonio Cartagena, has made headlines for his remarkable weight loss journey. According to PEOPLE, the 52-year-old rapper has successfully shed 200 pounds, leading to a significant transformation in his overall health.

3 things you need to know

American rapper Fat Joe has achieved an impressive weight loss of 200 pounds

Fat Joe shared his past struggles with weight and how the loss of his close friend, Big Pun

Fat Joe described his battle with depression as a complex Rubik's Cube

Fat Joe's life-altering realization: "You gotta lose weight; otherwise, you outta here"

Fat Joe opened up about his past struggles with weight and how his drastic weight loss has saved his life in an interview with Men's Health At his heaviest, he weighed 470 pounds and during that time he lost his close friend Big Pun due to a heart attack which impacted him deeply.

Recalling the impact of Big Pun's funeral, Fat Joe said, "I went to his funeral and I felt like Ebenezer Scrooge. Like I saw me. And I'm looking at his little daughter. She was the same age as my daughter. I said, 'You gotta lose weight; otherwise, you outta here.'"

(Fat Joe lost his best friend Big Pun on 7th February 2000 | Image: Facebook)

The rapper described his state of mind during the period of grief as "the most complex Rubik's Cube you could ever, ever, ever try to figure out." He likened his experience to a scene from The Matrix Resurrections, where Keanu Reeves' character, Neo, sits in a bathtub with a rubber duck on his head, symbolizing depression.

Overcoming depression and embracing positive change

Fat Joe emphasised the challenge of fighting against oneself, stating that depression sends a message to one's brain, saying, "We're not supposed to be happy," which perpetuates the cycle of falling back into depression. To overcome his melancholy and honour the memory of his lost loved ones, Fat Joe decided to make positive changes in his life. He adopted new habbits and focused on pushing forward rather than dwelling on the past.

(Fat Joe spoke about battling depression | Image: Fat Joe/Instagram)

Fat Joe also expressed the immense joy he experiences when visiting his mother. He explains that it brings him greater satisfaction than any material possessions. He shared how buying his mother a modest home and witnessing the happiness it brings to his family puts the biggest smile on his face.

Currently, Fat Joe is on a health journey, driven by his understanding of the science behind healthy habits. He recognizes that taking care of his body is crucial and regularly monitors his blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels.