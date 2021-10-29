Rapper Fetty Wap Arrested On Federal Drug Charges In NYC By FBI

Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested by the FBI on Thursday night. He was arrested on federal drug charges, as per a senior law enforcement official, according to the reports by NBC News. The rapper is famous for his hits including Trap Queen, Keke, How We Do Things, Rock My Chain and many more.

Fetty Wap, whose legal name is Willie Junior Maxwell II was arrested on Thursday and will be arraigned later on Friday. An official reported that he was arrested over federal drug charges in Citi Field in Queens. The Rolling Loud music festival was also held there on the same day as the arrest and the rapper was among six people charged in the case. This is not the first time Fetty Wap has been arrested and is facing legal charges. He was arrested in 2019 on three counts of battery. He also had a DUI charge in 2017 after he was caught on the New York City highway.

Fetty Wap is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter who rose to fame after his 2015 single Trap Queen. He was recently in the news after the unfortunate death of his 4-year-old daughter, Lauren Maxwell earlier this year. The child's mother, Turquoise Miami posted a video of the young girl smiling and enjoying herself in a pool and confirmed the news. In the post, she called her daughter an 'amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius.' She urged her followers to say "I love you Lauren as she wrote, If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself 'i love you LAUREN' because they say that souls can feel your love #rip."

Fetty and Turquoise were reportedly in a relationship when their daughter was born but later parted ways. Reports state that there were strong allegations from Turquoise against the rapper and she claimed he had not been paying child support for two years. Lauren was the rapper's fifth child, out of a total of six, which he has with different women. His children include Aydin, Zaviera, Khari, Amani and Zy.

(Image: AP)