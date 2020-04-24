Rapper Fred The Godson Passes Away Due To Coronavirus; Confirms Friend DJ Self

The world continues to be upended by the coronavirus pandemic, with more people contracting COVID-19 as the days pass. While many have recovered, some have died due to the complications of the illness. In a shocking state of events, Rapper Fred the Godson, who was considered one of the most promising rappers of current times, has passed away after losing his battle to Coronavirus at the mere age of 35. Confirming the news of Rapper Fred the Godson’s untimely demise, his friend, DJ Self took to his Instagram handle shared a picture of the singer. With the picture shared he wrote, “Was loved by many never heard one bad thing about you RIP @fredthegodsonmusic Sleep Well my brother 🙏🏾”. Take a look:

When the news of Fred the Godson contracting the Coronavirus spread, his wife had explained that the singer was not faring well. Reportedly, Fred The Godson started to make positive progress in the hospital, but he ultimately lost his battle against the virus on Thursday. Earlier in April, on Instagram, the singer took to his social media handle and revealed that he was placed under a ventilator, by sharing a picture of himself, equipped with a respiratory mask. With the picture shared, the singer wrote: ”I’m in here with this COVID-19 shit! Please keep me in y’all prayers!!!! 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 #godisgreat”. Take a look at the picture shared.

Singers who passed away due to COVID-19

Ellis Marsalis Jr, a legendary jazz musician, passed away due to severe complications after contracting coronavirus. Reportedly, Ellis Marsalis Jr was hospitalised with symptoms of COVID-19 and was tested for coronavirus but results were pending. The Mayor of New Orleans, LaToya Cantrell issued a statement and confirmed the news of the singer's death. Grammy-winning country music singer, Joe Diffie also died on March 29 due to complications from the coronavirus. Reportedly, the singer had announced his diagnosis just two days prior.

Coronavirus in the US

With more than 8,80,000 positive Coronavirus cases, the USA remains a COVID-19 hotbed, surpassing the national tallies of the worst-hit countries like Germany, Italy and the UK combined. New York remains the worst-affected region in the US with more than 2,63,000 cases, followed by New Jersey and Massachusetts. As per reports, more than 50,000 people have died due to COVID-19 in the US.

