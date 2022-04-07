Rapper Honey Singh Files Police Complaint For 'misbehaviour, Threat' At South Delhi Club

Popular rapper Honey Singh, whose real name is Hirdesh Singh, has filed an FIR against a group of men for allegedly misbehaving and threatening him. The alleged incident took place at a club in South Delhi where an event was organised.

The group of unknown men reportedly forcefully made their way to the stage and disrupted the show. Following the disturbing turn of events, the singer lodged a complaint to ask for a probe into the matter.

Honey Singh alleges 'misbehaviour, threat' at South Delhi club

As per a report by ANI, the 39-year-old rapper who is popularly known by his stage name, Yo Yo Honey Singh, lodged a police complaint on 27 March 2022, after allegedly being manhandled and threatened at a club in the South Extension-II area, New Delhi. The FIR that was filed at Houz Khas Police station alleged that at the event, that took place on the night of 26-27 March, 5-6 unknown men disrupted the show and started misbehaving with the artist.

In the complaint copy, it was further mentioned that one of the men started showing the bottle of alcohol around and allegedly pushed the rapper onto the stage. Moreover, another accused caught Singh's hand and attempted to pull him to the front of the stage.

Police stated about the complaint, ''However, Singh was trying to avoid but the accused kept threatening him regularly. Accordingly, a case under sections 323/341/506/34 of IPC was registered and during the course of an investigation, all five accused persons have been identified''.

Police added that a probe into the complaint is underway as arrests will be made after pieces of evidence are collected.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: @HoneySingh/Facebook)