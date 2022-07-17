Rapper Kodak Black Faces Felony Drug Charges, Gets Arrested In Florida

American rapper Kodak Black was recently arrested at a traffic spot in Fort Lauderdale, Florida as he was charged with felony drug possession. The rapper was reportedly arrested on Friday, July 15, with some amount of drugs. However, it is still not confirmed if the rapper was alone in the car.

According to a report by ET Canada, Kodak Black was arrested at a traffic spot in Florida after he was pulled over while driving a bulletproof Dodge Durango. As per the Police team, illegal window tint and expired registration tags on Kodak Black's car got the trooper's attention. They were also reportedly searching for a vehicle which had $74,960 in cash along with a small bag of 31 oxycodone pills. Cops also revealed that the rapper's driver's license was expired.

Kodak Black, whose real name is Boll K. Kapri, was taken into custody and was booked for the possession of a controlled substance without any prescription. He was also charged for trafficking oxycodone of fewer than 25 grams. The rapper is now also expected to post $75,000 bond soon.

However, it is still unclear if Kodak Black was by himself or if he had company in the vehicle. Cops also reported a strong odour of raw marijuana coming from Kodak's car as soon as he opened the door.

Kodak Black arrested for trespassing in Florida

This is not the first time the American rapper was taken into custody. The rapper was arrested back in January on a trespassing charge in South Florida. As per AP, the rapper was taken into custody in his hometown of Pompano Beach. he was further released on a bond.

Kodak Black shot outside Justin Bieber's party

Kodak Black's arrest comes five months after the rapper was shot outside Justin Bieber's part. Earlier this year, Justin Bieber's concert afterparty was the talk of the town as a fight broke outside the venue and gunshots were fired. Four individuals were injured by the shooting, which also included Kodak Black. Black was reportedly leaving the afterparty when the shooting took place and he was hit in the leg. Days after the incident, the rapper was released from the hospital and was spotted leaving with a walker.

Image: AP