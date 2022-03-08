Rapper Lil Bo Weep Passes Away At 22; 'A Big Part Of Me Is Lost' Says Her Father

In a tragic turn of events, Australian rapper and YouTuber Lil Bo Weep passed away on March 3 at the young age of 22. Lil Bo Weep, whose real name was Winona Brooks, started sharing her music on SoundCloud in 2015 and gained many followers. The news of her demise was confirmed by her father Matthew Schofield via Facebook.

In an emotional post, the rapper and YouTuber's father revealed that Lil Bo Weep was suffering from depression and PTSD. He added that her daughter fought hard until the very last minute before she left for her heavenly abode. The cause of her death isn't revealed by her family as of yet.

While confirming Lil Bo Weep's demise her father wrote, "This weekend we lost the fight for my daughter's life against depression, trauma, PTSD and drug addiction that we have been fighting since we got her back from America through emergency repatriation DFAT but broken. She fought hard against her demons as we all did side by side next to her and picking up the broken pieces over and over again but she could not fight any more and we lost her (sic)".

Further expressing love for his daughter, Matthew articulated, "As her dad, I am proud of her beyond words as she is my hero, my daughter and my best friend that I love so so much She is no longer hurting now with the universe wanting their angel back. A big part of me is lost at the moment but I ask respectfully that my close friends try not to ring me until I get someway through this. ALWAYS IN MY HEART. I LOVE MY WINNIE Lil Bo Weep. (sic)"

This comes after the rapper and YouTuber took to Instagram to share a video revealing she's mourning the death of her unborn child. "Not only have I been mourning my child, I have recently found out my fertility has been affected by growing up with a severe eating disorder. I recommend to really think about what you’re doing to yourself because I may never be able to have a full term pregnancy or have a child of my own due to the way I treated my body." she wrote.

(Image: @w1nona_/Instagram)