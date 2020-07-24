Rapper Logic Releases His Sixth And Final Studio Album Titled 'No Pressure'

Rapper Logic is bidding goodbye to the music industry. However, he is not going without a final album. The artist has dropped his last album titled No Pressure, which he announced around a week ago. Read to know more about it.

Logic’s last album 'No Pressure' out

The sixth and final studio album No Pressure by Logic has released now. Def Jam Recordings and Visionary Music Group have dropped the album. The tracklisting has 15 songs in total. The tracks are No Pressure (intro), Hit My Line, GP4, Celebration, Open Mic \\Aquarius III, Soul Food II, Perfect, Man I Is, DadBod, 5 Hooks, Dark Place, A2Z, Heard Em Say, Amen and Obediently Yours.

No Pressure is banked by Logic as the executive producer with No I.D. and Chris Zarou as co-executive producers. The producer lists also include 6ix, FnZ, Keanu Beatz, Maneesh Bidaye, POST, Gravez, 2forwOyNE, Toro y Moi, MTK and Like.

The songs are written by Logic, Gabriel Stevenson, Orson Welles, Arjun Ivatury, Alan Hawkshaw, Adam Feeney, Rui Wen Pan, Ernest Wilson, Andre Benjamin, Antwan Patton, Carlton Ridenhour, Gary Rinaldo, Hank Shocklee, Anthony Monroe Manco, Wilson, Jeffrey V. Smith, Dana Travis Middleton, Thomas Bell, Linda Epstein, Raymond Angry, Christopher Justice, George Clinton, George Worrell, Garry Shider and more lyricists. The name of the album is similar to his debut album which was titled as Under Pressure.

Logic’s retirement from music

The reason behind Logic’s retirement for music is because he wants to focus on his family. The artist has a son named Little Bobby with his wife Brittany Noell. Logic shared pictures of his son and wife as he penned down a long note for his fans.

Privacy with family is something that is very important to me me. However my fans have been my family since this all started so I wanted to share with you a glimpse into the life I am now diving into head first. I would like you to meet LB as we call him, Little Bobby. And my beautiful wife Brittney who is an incredible mother. These two make me the happiest man in the world and it’s a happiness nothing else has ever been able to fulfill. I know the news of retirement may be bittersweet when understanding the motives behind it. But worry not dear listener. I will still be here for you. This will now if anything only allow me to focus more on not only my family. But YOU! My family reading this. Without the stress of this industry we can communicate more. Interact more, and I’m so excited for that. I love you and thank you so so much for being here with me all these years. Now let’s all kick back, love life and enjoy each day having fun... No Pressure RattPack for infinity! And all always... Peace, Love and Positivity! Obediently Yours, Bobby [sic].

