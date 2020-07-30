Rapper Malik B, Founding Member Of The Roots, Passes Away At The Age Of 47

Malik B, who was the founder of the American hip-hop band The Roots, has passed away. The band took to their social media to break the news to fans. The rapper was aged 47 and the reason for his death is not known yet.

Malik B of The Roots passes away

The official social media page of The Roots announced that the founding member of the band, Malik B, has passed away. In the heart-breaking note, the band wrote - It is with heavy hearts and tearful eyes that we regretfully inform you of the passing of our beloved brother and long-time Roots member Malik Abdul Basit. May he be remembered for his devotion to Islam, His loving brotherhood and his innovation as one of the most gifted MCs of all time. We ask that you please respect his family and extended family in our time of mourning such a great loss. They also shared a picture of the rapper while breaking the news to fans across the world.

Take a look at the announcement here:

Malik B’s cousin also shared the news on his social media while sharing a clip of the singer performing. He also wrote, “Mourning my beloved cousin today. He was so talented and had a huge heart. I still remember when he and The Roots were starting out. He'd give me and my dad their cassette tapes to listen to. I miss you already, Malik. #RIP”.

Mourning my beloved cousin today. He was so talented and had a huge heart. I still remember when he and The Roots were starting out. He'd give me and my dad their cassette tapes to listen to. I miss you already, Mailk. #RIP ❤️ https://t.co/UMQeXJsWmf — Don Champion (@DonChampionTV) July 29, 2020

Fellow founding member of The Roots, Black Thought, also took to social media to talk about the same. He also spoke about the bond that he shared with Malik B and penned a note that read, “We made a name and carved a lane together where there was none. We resurrected a city from the ashes, put it on our backs and called it Illadelph. In friendly competition with you from day one, I always felt as if I possessed only a mere fraction of your true gift and potential. Your steel sharpened my steel as I watched you create cadences from the ether and set them free into the universe to become poetic law”.

Even after he departed from the band, Malik B contributed to the songs by The Roots. Malik B went on to release several solo projects and was also a part of a few The Roots albums as a featured artist.

