Rapper MC Tod Fod Aka Dharmesh Parmar, Who Performed In 'Gully Boy', Passes Away At 24

Dharmesh Rapper, the rapper known by his stage name MC Tod Fod, has passed away. He was 24. The artist was one of the popular names in the Mumbai street rappers community and was known for his Gujarati lyrics. He was also one of the artists on the soundtrack of the film Gully Boy.

He was a part of the group Swadesi. The band has confirmed his death. No details on his cause of death are available yet.

Rapper MC Tod Fod aka Dharmesh Parmar passes away at 24

The last rites of MC Tod Phod were to be held on Monday. His group Swadesi revealed this in an Instagram post. They paid a tribute to their team member by posting the video of his last performance at Swadesi Mela.

The event took place on March 19th as part of their DIY adventure, art and music festival at Sandhan Valley in Maharashtra, as per a report by Rolling Stone India.

They wrote that his 'thrill' and 'love' for playing live music was something worth experiencing.

They also shared some verses that he had written:

Kabhi sochu kahi chale jane ki dur

Koi thikane bas jau jo na ho jyada mashoor

Jaha le jati rahe mann ko bhaye wo me karu

Aise Jeena rehna kiya mene yahi se shuru -TodFod

As a part of the statement, the post also shared that the last rites were scheduled for 2 PM at his residence in the Dadar area of Mumbai.

Among those to pay tributes was rapper Raftaar, who commented 'too soon' and posted a folded hands emoji in the comments section.

MC Tod Fod aka Dharmesh Parmar's career rise

The hip-hop group Swadesi had been formed in 2013. One of his earlier works that earned him fame was Dakla with Bandish Projekt in 2016, a part of their EP Katal Kalaa.

In 2018, Tod Fod collaborated with Viveick Rajagopalan‘s Ta Dhom Project and performed with them in Spain.

Swadesi had come up with the album Chetavni in 2020. Plandemic was another of the group's popular numbers.

On an individual basis, MC Tod Phod' had made headlines for his song The Warli Revolt in 2019, where he raised his voice against corrupt institutions to support environmental and human rights.

MC Tod Phod was one of the artists who had rapped for the track India 91 in Gully Boy.

His most recent single Truth & Bass had released on March 8.

Image: Instagram/@todfod_