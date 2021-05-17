Rapper Naezy And Rākhis Tribute To Mumbai Infuses Sense Of Positivity During Tough Times

Rapper Naezy and producer Rākhis recently came up with their new song in an attempt to instill a sense of positivity among the listeners and dispel negativity during these testing times. Rapper Naezy’s new song titled Kasa Kai also gave a tribute to ‘Aamchi’ Mumbai through the song. While the rapper stated how the song was close to his heart even the producer Rākhis aka Shikhar Yuvraj Manchanda talked about his experience creating the song.

Rapper Naezy and Rākhis’ new song, Kasa Kai out

According to the recent media interaction, as the Rapper Naezy and Rākhis’ new song, Kasa Kai recently released, they even spoke about their emotions for Mumbai and their experience in the city. Speaking about his heartfelt emotions for the Mumbai city, Rapper Naezy stated, “This song is close to my heart, it speaks about my emotions and the message is loaded with what I feel for this city and its hip-hop scene. I have expressed myself with an open heart. I connected the story of my life with the ups and downs this city has seen in the last two years or so. The song teaches you to embrace positivity and shun negativity. I have also questioned the boundaries of religion, community and country. It’s a layered song and that’s the reason it’s special for me.”

The producer Rākhis provided a brief introduction to the song and even stated how the craziness of the city had a huge impact on his life. He stated, “This song is about Mumbai. I have lived in this city while taking baby steps into the music business. The ruckus and the craziness of this city have played a key role in my life and inspired my journey so far. Life has ups and downs but we must put our differences aside and try to help each other, especially through these difficult times. The lyrics of this song touch upon the way we can help each other and also change our attitude towards life.” Speaking further about his experience working with Naezy, he added, “As for Naezy, he’s a force to reckon with. It was an absolute pleasure collaborating with him. From seeing him perform back in 2015 to conceptualizing and creating this song with him, it has been a wonderful ride."

Recorded under the new age music label, BGBNG that is is dedicated to finding superstars in the non-film music space, its co-founder and CEO, Gaurav Wadhwa also shared their happiness on their collaboration with these artists. He mentioned, “We’re proud of the track Naezy and Rākhis have created. This marks our first collaboration with IncInk and Songs like these help us solidify our mission of amplifying Artist expression. These are unprecedented times and with Kasa Kai, we’re just trying to remind people that we are in this together.”

IMAGE: PR

