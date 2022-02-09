Rapper Nelly is in the headlines ever since a controversial video of him receiving oral sex surfaced online. On Tuesday, the explicit clip was posted on Nelly’s Instagram Story and it was quickly deleted. But it captured the folks' attention and it was quickly recorded and reshared online. Nelly's uncensored video has become a point of discussion and it created quite a stir online. The Over and Over rapper started trending on Twitter after his IG story controversy and recently, the 47-year-old singer expressed his stance on the matter and issued an apology for the same.

Rapper Nelly apologizes for leak of sexually explicit video

Rapper Nelly expressed that he was apologetic about how the story came out in public. Opening up to TMZ on Feb 8, he said

"I sincerely apologize to the young lady and her family, this is unwanted publicity for her/them. This was an old video that was private and never meant to go public."

After the video surfaced online, netizens began sharing memes and jokes on the same. For the unversed, this is not the first time that the rapper is caught up in such a controversy. In 2017 also he was accused of assaulting a fan.

Nelly's team issues clarification on his behalf

Though Nelly did not clearly reveal how the video came out in public. But his team hinted towards possible hacking of his Instagram account. They also revealed that they are investigating the matter and will dig deeper into the case. But they are more concerned about the rapper's privacy as they are sceptical about some of his vital details like the financial information, personal documents and passwords that might surface online.

Image: Instagram@nelly