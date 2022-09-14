Rapper PnB Rock Shot Dead During A Robbery Attempt In Los Angeles; Tributes Pour In

Celebrated rapper PnB Rock was tragically gunned down during an armed robbery at a restaurant in Los Angeles, United States. The artiste, who is known for his 2016 hit Selfish, was eating at the Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles restaurant with his girlfriend when the incident occurred, according to Los Angeles Times. PnB Rock was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

According to investigators, a geo-tagged photo on Instagram led the robbers to his location. Los Angeles police Captain Kelly Muniz revealed that the victim was shot following a verbal exchange amid the robbery.

PnB Rock – real name Rakim Hasheem Allen, was shot at about 1.15 p.m. (local time), as per the police. Officials said that the assailants brandished a firearm inside the restaurant and threatened the rapper as they demanded jewellery and other valuables. "He shot the victim and ran out the side door to a getaway car and then fled the parking lot," the police captain mentioned of the incident.

Several notable personalities mourned his untimely demise, mentioning that the rapper 'didn't deserve this'. Taking to her Twitter handle, Nicki Minaj wrote, "After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts. To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus."

DJ Akademiks, Juicy J and more also paid their tribute.

After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts. To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus. #SIP #PnbRock 🕊 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2022

Rip dawg you didn’t deserve that…. Every time I see one of my friends bleed out on camera or killed on camera, I feel a sick feeling I can’t even really explain… it puts me more and more back in survival mentality! pic.twitter.com/n9OntndgYb — MeekMill (@MeekMill) September 13, 2022

Wow.. this PNB Rock situation crazy.. i just did a interview with him a week ago where he detailed how someone tried to rob him in LA recently while he was out with his girlfriend and daughter. Now.. this.. smh. Pray for PNB Rock. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) September 12, 2022

(IMAGE: AP)