Last Updated:

Rapper PnB Rock Shot Dead During A Robbery Attempt In Los Angeles; Tributes Pour In

Rapper PnB Rock, also known as Rakim Allen, was tragically gunned down during an armed robbery at a restaurant in  Los Angeles, United States.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
PnB Rock

IMAGE: AP


Celebrated rapper PnB Rock was tragically gunned down during an armed robbery at a restaurant in  Los Angeles, United States. The artiste, who is known for his 2016 hit Selfish, was eating at the Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles restaurant with his girlfriend when the incident occurred, according to Los Angeles Times. PnB Rock was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. 

According to investigators, a geo-tagged photo on Instagram led the robbers to his location. Los Angeles police Captain Kelly Muniz revealed that the victim was shot following a verbal exchange amid the robbery. 

Rapper PnB Rock shot dead during a robbery attempt in Los Angeles

PnB Rock – real name Rakim Hasheem Allen, was shot at about 1.15 p.m. (local time), as per the police. Officials said that the assailants brandished a firearm inside the restaurant and threatened the rapper as they demanded jewellery and other valuables. "He shot the victim and ran out the side door to a getaway car and then fled the parking lot," the police captain mentioned of the incident. 

READ | 'We Ready' rapper Archie Eversole killed in Atlanta; brother charged with murder

Several notable personalities mourned his untimely demise, mentioning that the rapper 'didn't deserve this'. Taking to her Twitter handle, Nicki Minaj wrote, "After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts. To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus." 

READ | Rapper Young Thug arrested on criminal street gang activity charges in Atlanta

DJ Akademiks, Juicy J and more also paid their tribute. 

(IMAGE: AP)

READ | Atlanta rapper Trouble shot dead in Georgia, initial probe suggests 'domestic situation'
READ | Rapper Roddy Ricch Arrested on Gun Charges in New York
READ | Rapper Lil TJay suffers multiple wounds after being shot amid robbery at Edgewater; Report
First Published:
COMMENT