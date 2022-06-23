Rapper Raftaar And Wife Komal Vohra Part Ways After 6 Years Of Wedding: Report

Indian rapper Raftaar and his wife & Interior designer Komal Vohra are reportedly parting ways after six years of their marriage. The couple tied the knot in 2016 and have been living separately for quite some time now. The duo met at a friend's place in 2011 and tied the knot after five years of dating. The wedding was an intimate affair with only family members and close friends in attendance.

Currently, both Raftaar and Komal Vohra have unfollowed each other from their respective social media handles.

Raftaar & wife Komal Vohra to part ways: Reports

As per an exclusive report obtained by Hindustan Times, Raftaar and his wife Komal Vohra are parting ways. A source told HT that they filed for divorce in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, but everything got delayed and they will sign the divorce papers on October 6. A source close to the couple confirmed the outlet,

"Everything was delayed due to the pandemic. They will sign the divorce papers on October 6."

As per an insider, the conflicts in their marriage began soon after their marriage. The source said, "Both have moved on in their respective lives and the couple, along with their families, remain cordial," revealing that only close ones know about this.

Komal Vohra also confirmed the reports but she declined to comment on the same, while Raftaar did not respond to a request for comment.

Raftaar's Singles and collaborations

Raftaar began his musical journey in the year 2008 with Lil Golu and Young Amli (now known as Ikka), recording songs and uploading them on social media platforms. He then recorded songs with Yo Yo Honey Singh as a part of Mafia Mundeer but then parted ways due to credit problems. After splitting from the group, he released his debut mixtape WTF - Witness The Future in 2013. He debuted in Bollywood in 2013 with Tamanche Pe Disco starring Sonakshi Sinha and Saif Ali Khan which became a major hit song of its time. He was also one of the gang leaders on the reality show MTV Roadies. Raftaar's songs have been massive hits, earning him immense popularity and acknowledgement. Some of his hit songs include Dhaakad, Janhit Mein Jaari, Kaali Car, Haseeno Ka Deewana and more.

Image: Instagram/@komalvohra_fc