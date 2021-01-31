Rapper Raftaar Explains Why He Calls Himself 'Baaghi' The Rebellious Child Of The Family

Today, Raftaar is known as one of the most popular Rappers in the Industry. However, his journey wasn't an easy one. India's popular Rapper, music composer, lyricist, and dancer Raftaar is one of those artists who doesn't come from a popular and rich background. From working with Yo Yo Honey Singh as a part of the group Mafia Mundeer to gaining popularity in a dance reality show Dance India Dance, the rapper talks about his journey, entering the music industry, making a personal brand, rap culture, and many other topics.

Raftaar Talks about being 'Baaghi'

In a podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia, Raftaar talked about being ‘Baaghi,’ the rebellious child of his family in The Ranveer Show. Coming from a poor family background, Raftaar didn’t have any connection in the entertainment industry. His father was a cleaner in Railways and his mother was a typist in Kerala in 1988. In the interview, Raftaar mentioned that he was able to succeed because his family supported him fully. In fact, he even called his career "the end result of his parent's support". Given his humble background, he said, he was a 'Baaghi' which means the rebellious child of his family, who believed in his dreams and fought for them. Watch the interview here:

Raftaar's videos and songs

Raftaar made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with the song Tamanche Pe Disco which starred Saif Ali Khan and Sonakshi Sinha. He also released a song titled Swag Mera Desi which became a raging hit and he became a household name. This song also won Raftaar the Best Urban Song at the Britasia Music Awards in 2014 and after that Raftaar's songs have become massive hits which brought him immense popularity and acknowledgment for his works. In the year 2015, Raftaar released a music video All Black Is One along with the artist Sukhe which became one of his most popular hits with 245M views. Other popular Raftaar's videos and songs are Baby Marvake Manegi which featured dancing star Nora Fatehi, Haseeno Ka Deewana, from the film Kaabil, the song Naachne Ka Shaunq, a collaboration between Broda and Raftaar, and many more.

Recent works and collaboration

Earlier this year, Raftaar’s music production company Kalamkaar signed a deal with Paris based independent digital music distribution and artist service company ‘Believe’. The company works with some of the most successful artists across the world and has partnered with several other Indian artists in the past including Zaeden, Sachin-Jigar, Indar Chahal, and Harvy Sandhu. Kalamkaar, co-founded by Raftaar and Ankit Khanna, has independently launched over 96 music videos to date.

