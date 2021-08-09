Raftaar, widely regarded as a phenomenal rapper by the entertainment industry, spoke about how the music industry required transformation. As the artist recently became the first Indian to accept cryptocurrency as his fee for a performance, he discussed how the streaming platforms could come up with their own cryptocurrency.

Raftaar stresses a change in the music industry

According to the reports by local news report, Raftaar spoke about how the music industry failed to innovate in the times when the live concerts and music festivals were kept on hold with the world trying to adapt to reality. He also stressed how the failure of the music industry had nothing to do with the lack of technology and added how there were a gazillion different ways for the music industry to modernize every single thing that they’d been talking about if it wanted to.

Speaking about the idea he initiated by accepting cryptocurrency as his fee, he stated how it was very nascent and there was so much that could be explored in the country. Adding to it, he stated how streaming platforms could come up with their own cryptocurrency and when an artiste published music, they could receive compensation on a pay per play basis.

Speaking about why would a music company want to pay somebody every single day, if they could hold onto the money for six months at a time and why would they want to modernise, he stated how the blockchain was artist-centred from the beginning allowing artists to sell music directly to fans via smart contracts and eliminating the need for these middlemen.

As Raftaar regrets the fact that blockchain artists were in minority, he revealed how acceptance from the juggernauts of the music industry was required. Clarifying the concept further, he stated how currency was just one tiny little aspect of cryptocurrency and was about changing how people interacted in a business setting.

On the work front

Raftaar has garnered tons of love and praise for his spectacular music that have been showcased in several music videos and movies. He recently wrote lyrics to the songs namely Thalaiva In Charge, Pagglait, Om Namah Shivay, Naam Hai Bhaiaji and many others. He has also appeared as one of the team leaders in the popular reality tv show, Roadies.

