Rapper Roddy Ricch To Donate Astroworld Fest Earnings To Victims' Families

Rapper Roddy Ricch, who performed at the Astroworld Fest, said that he would donate his earnings from the music festival to the families of the victims. Chaos unfolded on Friday, November 5 evening at Astroworld Fest as fans attending the music festival surged toward the stage during a performance by rapper Travis Scott. The sold-out concert had approximately 50,000 people in attendance and almost eight concertgoers lost their lives.

Roddy Ricch to donate his Astroworld performance earnings

As per Variety, Roddy Ricch via his Instagram story announced that his earnings from this year’s edition of Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival would be donated to the families of those involved in the tragedy. "Please have the families of those who we lost yesterday to reach out," the rapper wrote in his IG story on Saturday. "I’ll [be] donating my net compensation to the families of this incident. #Pray4Houston." The rapper requested that the families of those involved in the tragedy contact a member of his management team.

Travis Scott releases statement after 8 killed in Astroworld fest

Travis Scott, who hails from Houston, released a statement via Twitter post the incident and revealed he is "extremely devastated." He also extended his heartfelt condolence to the families of those who lost their life. He wrote, "I am absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at the Astroworld festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heel and support families in need. Thank you Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love you all."

Scott went to perform at NRG Park in Houston at around 9 pm on Friday, November 5. As he came to perform, chaos ensued as the sold-out concert with 50,000 people surged towards the stage. Samuel Pena, Houston Fire Chief reportedly told a news conference that the compression before the stage led to panic and caused the tragedy.

One of those injured at the Astroworld Music Festival filed a lawsuit against the rapper for 'enticing the crowd'. According to a copy of the lawsuit filed in Harris County District Court, obtained by The Hill, Manuel Souza, who was also one of the attendees described the festival as a 'predictable and preventable tragedy,' and claims that the crowd surge was a 'motivation for profit at the expense of concertgoers' health and safety'.

