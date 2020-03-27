Rapper Scarface Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Reveals He Felt He Was Going To Die

Rapper Scarface has also joined the bandwagon of celebrities to be tested positive for coronavirus. Rapper Scarface revealed the news about his condition to his bandmate Willie D during a live stream on YouTube. Rapper Scarface further revealed that he is now having a tough battle with coronavirus for some time now and as a result, he has been practising social distancing.

Also Read: Tom Hanks Shares His Health Update Two Weeks After Coronavirus Diagnosis; Read Here

Rapper Scarface revealed his battle with coronavirus

According to media reports, Rapper Scarface described his battle with coronavirus as a huge ordeal. Rapper Scarface also termed his fight with coronavirus as the craziest experience he ever had. Rapper Scarface also made a heart-touching revelation wherein he described that he felt that he is soon going to die due to coronavirus.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor To Go To Beas In Punjab With Family Admist The Lockdown?

Rapper Scarface also revealed to Willie D about his symptoms during coronavirus. Rapper Scarface spoke on how he vomited quite often while battling coronavirus. Rapper Scarface went on to say that he threw up so much that he did not have any food left in his stomach.

Also Read: 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina' And Other Netflix Shows To Binge-watch During Quarantine

Rapper Scarface said that he feared dying due to the virus

The rapper said that he could also feel the bile pile upon his throat. The Geto Boys' rapper also revealed that he came up to a point where he felt that he will lose his life due to the virus. Scarface asked all his fans to take the ongoing pandemic very seriously.

The rapper added that contrary to what many people believe, the virus is not fake. He also spoke about his condition saying that he is not yet completely recovered. Rapper Scarface is not the first celebrity to be diagnosed with coronavirus.

Earlier, even Hollywood actor Tom Hanks along with his wife Rita Wilson, revealed that they had been tested positive with the virus. The couple recently shared their health update after two weeks of being tested positive with the virus. They revealed that after undergoing the treatment and practising self-isolation, they were feeling much better.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.