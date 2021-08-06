Rapper T.I. Opens Up About His Recent Arrest In Amsterdam; Calls It A 'slight Kerfuffle'

Rapper T.I. was recently taken into police custody in Amsterdam for using his cellphone while riding a bicycle during his 11th-anniversary celebration with his wife. The rapper recently opened up about his latest arrest in Amsterdam and has come forward to call the entire incident a piece of miscommunication. He also called the whole incident a "slight kerfuffle".

T.I. on his recent arrest in Amsterdam

In a recent chat with TMZ, T.I. called the whole incident a miscommunication. He said the arrest was a slight kerfuffle as it was not a big deal. He said he did not realise he was talking to the Netherland police. The rapper also revealed how he did not understand what the cops were saying, as they were speaking in Dutch mixed with English. Moreover, TMZ reported that the rapper did not seem stressed and was rather chill about the incident. As per the rapper, he was biking in Amsterdam when his bike's handlebar broke the side mirror of a cop car and could not recall how it happened. He also said his trip to Europe with his wife Tiny was "phenomenal".

T.I. shared a video post his arrest

During his arrest, T.I. shared a video from the police station and shared how the cops were "extremely upset" with him. The rapper further mentioned how despite his arrest, he was having a good time in Amsterdam. He also mentioned how the police did not handcuff him and said, "They arrested me and they didn't even put me in handcuffs. They just opened the door and invited me to the back seat. I obliged.". The rapper was also seen showing a pile of notes in his pocket and said, "I got cash in my pocket, but they don't seem to take this". Moments after T.I. was released, the rapper came live on Instagram. He chalked up the incident to the cop about not having a good morning.

T.I.'s anniversary trip to Europe

T.I. and Tiny celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on July 30, 2021, in Europe. The rapper took to his Instagram handle to share a photo dump from his vacation. He also wished his wife for staying with him for the past 20 years and hoped for 20 more. He wrote, "Photo Dump. Happy 11th Anniversary Boss Lady @majorgirl I love you dearly & I thank God for you‼️ We been through it ALL & stayed creating memories the whole time. That's how we look up & it's 20 yrs later... well here's🥂 to 20 more 20s...all my love 😍 all my life. #MrandMrsH".

