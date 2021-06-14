Rapper T.I. Releases 'What It's Come To' Music Video Addressing Sexual Harassment Cases

For a few months now, T.I. and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, have been fighting against the ongoing sexual assault allegations by at least 10 different women. In May, T.I. released a track addressing women who have accused him and his wife and now, he has come out with an accompanying video.

T.I. dropped his latest single named What It’s Come To, the lyrics of which placed accusers front and centre. Women accused him and his wife of rape and sex trafficking and on June 8, the rapper dropped a music video addressing the sexual assault allegations made against the duo. The lyrics of the song say, “Go put yo face and reputation on it/These kind of claims deserve more than anonymous provocative conversation, don’t it? Willing to face whatever consequences for his vision … while I’m up against some lyin’ a** bi— /Damn, this is what it’s come to.”

The What It's Come To video portrays the accusations against him as a well-orchestrated conspiracy that is the brainchild of one central accuser, identified as “The Parasite.” The 4-and-a-half-minute video shows The Parasite working on an evidence board targeting the couple and then enlisting the help of other women and a lawyer to bring the fabricated claims against T.I. and his wife to life. T.I.'s wife and he appear in the video as the rapper sings, “And they say hell has no fury like a woman’s scorn / F— that, I’m crankin’ up the jury, who you lyin’ on shawty? / Extortion, is that what you got your mind on, shawty?” The end of the video reveals that T.I. is announcing his final studio album as a slide reads, “Kill the King—the final album. Coming soon.” However, there is no information about the project’s release date yet.

Meanwhile, one of his accusers, Sabrina Peterson, has responded to T.I.’s music video, that mocks her for seeking an apology from him and his wife in exchange for dropping her defamation lawsuit against them. Taking to Instagram stories, Sabrina penned a note and said that humiliating her won't stop her from speaking out against them. Have a look below.

A look at the case filed against T.I. and his wife

According to USA Today, In March 2021, a lawyer representing 11 women sought a criminal investigation against T.I., his wife Tiny and their associates. The investigation said that the accusers were subjected to "methodical, sadistic abuse" over a period of 15 years. Attorney Tyrone Blackburn said that the accusers were "forced drugging, kidnapping, rape, and intimidation in at least two states, including California and Georgia.” He said that he had also been in contact with witnesses of the victim. On the other hand, the lawyer for T.I and Tiny denied all claims of abuse.

The Los Angeles Police Department opened an investigation in May following two women filed police reports alleging they were drugged and sexually assaulted by the couple: One filed with LAPD and the other with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. On May 18, the LVMPD's public information office confirmed that the case on a sexual assault incident alleged to have occurred in 2010 has been closed because it was reported outside the statute of limitations.

(IMAGE: A STILL FROM WHAT IT'S COME TO)

