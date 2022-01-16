Rapper Wavy Navy Pooh Reportedly Shot Dead While Driving With 2 Children In Miami

Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh was reportedly killed in an ambush shooting as he drove with his two young children. According to the news agency, ANI, the 28-year-old rapper, whose real name was Shandler Beaubien, was stopped at a light on Friday evening when a car pulled alongside and someone inside opened fire and killed him.

Wavy Navy Pooh Killed

Two children, ages five and one, and a woman were also in his car but they were not hurt. Police have not yet released the victim's name, however, Quality Control Music, the rapper's record label confirmed it was him. According to a report by Newsweek, Miami-Dade Police Department has confirmed a fatal shooting took place near the zoo on Friday. So far, no arrests have been made.

The shocking incident took place at the intersection of Southwest 152nd Street and 127th Avenue at the entrance to Deerwood community. That entrance is across the street from Zoo Miami. Local police said the shots were fired from a gray Lexus. As per Newsweek, MDPD Public Information Officer Alvaro Zabaleta told CBS Miami when officers arrived is when they discovered in a Toyota four-door that the driver was suffering from 'apparent gunshot wounds'. Once fire rescue responded, they were able to pronounce the driver dead on the scene.

The 25-year-old's record label shared the news on Instagram by sharing his picture. They captioned it as, "Rest in Peace." The label added Beaubien "put his heart and soul into his music. He believed in giving back to his community as well as sharing his hardships through his music. Your life was a blessing and will never be forgotten." The label, however, did not make reference to the rapper's cause of death.

Beaubien is known for his hit song, M.I.A.M.I (Murder is a Major Issue). The music video shows him waving a handgun, a staged murder scene, and footage of police officers at actual shooting scenes. As per the agency, reports suggest that Beaubien was wounded in the leg during a drive-by shooting while driving two years ago. According to Newsweek, the rapper had told police at the time that he had fired back in self-defense after someone in a passing car opened fire on him.

The record label's 'Pee' Thomas also took to Instagram and posted about the rapper's death. He, too, did not discuss how Wavy Navy Pooh died.

UPDATE: Quality Control’s Pierre “Pee” Thomas has confirmed Wavy Navy Pooh passed away today. pic.twitter.com/mbl7RZOeVQ — Tony M. Centeno (@_tonyMC) January 15, 2022

Image: AP