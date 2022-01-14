Rapper Ye Investigated By LA Police Department After Battery Complaint; Read Details

Rapper Kanye West who is now known as Ye is being investigated after a battery report was filed against him on January 13. According to AP, the incident caught light after a complaint took place in downtown Los Angeles at about 3 a.m. Thursday, LAPD spokeswoman Redina Puentes said. No arrests have been made. It was first reported by TMZ that the incident is being investigated as misdemeanour battery which has a six-month sentence.

According to TMZ, the reported altercation happened between the rapper and a fan who asked for his autograph. In a video posted by TMZ, the rapper was seen yelling, "Did y’all say that or not? Did y’all say that or not? ‘Cause that’s what happened right f*****g now" to a couple of people.

Kanye West investigated by LAPD after battery complaint

Another International media outlet, Fox 11 in Los Angeles first reported the news, saying that Ye allegedly punched a male fan who had asked him for an autograph, and knocked him to the ground. The outlet reported that the rapper had already left the scene by the time officers arrived, and the incident — considered a misdemeanour — is being investigated.

In the matter, no arrests have yet been named in the investigation also, Kanye is yet to address the allegations and hasn't released any statement relating to the same as of yet.

Meanwhile, the news about the rapper landing into trouble comes after he was named among the headliners for Coachella 2022. West has been named alongside Billie Eilish and Harry Styles among the headliners for the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Styles will be making his Coachella debut this year while Kanye and Billie headlined the event in 2011 and 2019 respectively. The musical festival was first postponed back in 2020 due to the pandemic and was cancelled again in 2021. The stars mentioned above will be joined by the Swedish House Mafia. Along with West, Eilish, and Styles, the lineup also includes artists like Lil Baby, Daniel Caesar, Phoebe Bridgers, Big Sean, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Danny Elfman, Doja Cat, Joji, Run the Jewels, and many more.

Image: Instagram/power1061jax