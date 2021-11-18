Rapper Young Dolph Shot Dead At 36; Here's Everything That Happened

Adolph Robert Thornton Jr, popularly known by his stage name, Young Dolph, was recently shot dead in a bakery in his hometown Memphis. The rapper was killed on Wednesday afternoon, November 17. He was 36 and was also known as the King of Memphis after gaining popularity with his music.

Here are all the details about the incident.

What happened to Young Dolph?

The citizens of Memphis, Tennessee, US, are currently in a state of shock after learning about the brutal murder of their rapper star Young Dolph. As per FOX13, the rapper was shot and killed in a bakery named Makeda's Butter Cookies, based in South Memphis. The shop owner and his employees revealed the rapper entered the bakery to buy cookies. Soon after, someone drove up and shot and killed him around 1 pm in the afternoon.

Everything about Young Dolph incident

Before 5 pm on Wednesday, November 17, the Memphis police department released some preliminary information about the shooting. The officers reported the information is being pointed to Young Dolph being the victim, yet the identification process has not been completed. The department further called the shooting senseless and extended their heartfelt condolences to the Thornton family. The statement read, "Our hearts go out to the Thornton family and all who were affected by this horrific act of violence." They concluded by confirming their officers are committed to working on curbing such incidences.

Memphis mourns the death of their Rapper legend

Hundreds of people emerged at the crime scene. Tension at the scene flared with people lying on the ground and crying out loud. Some also called for an end to such violence and crimes. The citizens of the rapper's hometown also expressed their anger at the loss of their icon. Chaos broke out at the scene and it took the local police hours to settle people down and keep them away from the crime site.

Rapper Young Dolph was reportedly a regular visitor at Makeda's Butter Cookies, the bakery he was shot in. As per a video being surfaced on the internet, the rapper visited the bakery about a week ago. He also promoted the bakery and cookies that he liked.

Image: AP