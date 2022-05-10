Rapper Young Thug Arrested On Criminal Street Gang Activity Charges In Atlanta

It was recently unveiled that the popular American rapper and singer, Young Thug was among a couple of people who got arrested after violating the state’s RICO act and street gang charges. Rapper Thug, also known as Jeffrey Lamar Williams, is being held at the Fulton County Jail and was arrested at his home in Buckhead, Atlanta.

Rapper Young Thug arrested on street gang charges

According to the reports by AP, it was stated that Young Thug was allegedly one of three founders of the Young Slime Life, “a criminal street gang that started in late 2012” in Atlanta.” Adding to it, the reports also mentioned that the charges against the raper included “preserving, protecting and enhancing the reputation, power and territory of the enterprise through acts of racketeering activity including murder, assault and threats of violence.” On the other hand, even the Atlanta rapper Gunna was among the 28 people arrested.

After the rapper Young Thug got arrested, his lawyer Brian Steel interacted with the local media claiming that the rapper committed no crime and will fight until his last breath. He stated, "I’ll tell you the response to any allegation; Mr. Williams committed no crime whatsoever and we will fight to my last drop of blood to clear him," he told WSB TV. The rapper is set to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Young Thug already has a criminal record including an arrest in 2016 for being absent in court and an arrest in 2017 on drug charges including possession of meth, hydrocodone, and marijuana.

Young Thug released a new album called 'Punk' a couple of months ago, which contains a slew of big-name guests. Gunna, J. Cole, Future, Drake, Travis Scott, Doja Cat, Nate Ruess, and others are among the artists who appear on the 20-track album. Guest appearances from the late Mac Miller and Juice WRLD are also included in the album.

Image: Instagram/@youngthugaspaintings