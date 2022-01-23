As India gears up to celebrate its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday, the Government of India's official page uploaded a video of the Indian Naval contingent rehearsing for the special day. The band was seen playing the iconic Bollywood song Duniya Mein Logon Ko and several Bollywood stars reacted to the video. Raveena Tandon took to her Twitter account and lauded the performance.

Raveena Tandon hails Indian Naval contingent's rendition of Duniya Mein Logon Ko

Tandon took to her Twitter account and reshared the video of the Indian Naval contingent's rehearsal for Republic Day. She called it the band's 'chilled out rendition of the 70s hit' as she praised their performance. Her tweet read, "So good to see the band do a chilled out rendition of a70s hit, and let themselves go! They are human too! Way to go boys! let the naysayers go hang themselves! Wish the cops who were suspended in Kutch, are let off with a” don’t do it again”.Our boys also need to destress at times!" The video was a breath of fresh air and saw the Navy uniform-clad personnel grooving to the beats of the popular Bollywood number.

So good to see the band do a chilled out rendition of a70s hit,and let themselves go! They are human too!Way to go boys!let the naysayers go hang themselves!Wish the cops who were suspended in Kutch,are let off with a”don’t do it again”.Our boys also need to destress at times!♥️ https://t.co/99Dlu4aJ8C — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) January 23, 2022

Asha Bhosle also reshared a glimpse of the video on social media. Anupam Kher also shared the video and mentioned that it stirred a lot of emotions for him. Have a look:

The upcoming annual Republic Day parade will see a plethora of talent from the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force along with their bands, who have been practicing and performing to near perfection. The video of the recent rehearsal of the Indian Naval contingent has citizens across the country excited about India's 73rd Republic Day.

Image: Twitter/@TandonRaveena, Instagram/@TandonRaveena