Read Model Iman's Response To Lil Nas X Copying Her Met Gala 2021 Look At MTV VMAs 2022

The MTV Video Music Awards 2022 took place on August 28, 2022, and featured some of the renowned artists winning big at the event along with a flurry of thrilling performances. While many artists were lauded for their snazzy appearances on the MTV VMAs red carpet, one of them included Lil Nas X whose outfit made heads turn from the moment he walked in. The Industry Baby singer recreated model Iman’s Met Gala 2021 look, the latter reacted to the same through her official social media handle.

Iman is flattered with Lil Nas X’s 2022 MTV VMAs red carpet outfit

Notable model Iman recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture of her look from Met Gala 2021 along with a picture of Lil Nas X from the MTV VMAs 2022 red carpet. In the first one, she can be seen donning a strapless golden-coloured feathery outfit while posing for the camera at the 2021 Met Gala. The next picture depicted Lil Nas X sporting a similar attire in black but without a top. Reacting to the singer imitating her outfit, she mentioned in the caption how it was the sincerest form of flattery. She also congratulated the singer as well as the designer.

“Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery! Congrats to @harris_reed @lilnasx @vmas 2022,” she wrote.

Take a look at the post ahead-

On the other hand, while sharing the detailed look of Lil Nas X from the event, designer Harris Reed took to her official Instagram handle and stated that it was an honour to have been able to dress a true queer icon and singer that she looked up to so much. Stating further, Reed mentioned that the singer wore Look 8 from 60 Years A Queen made from up-cycled feathers and black sequins with a matching headpiece in collaboration with @vivienne.h.lake.

The note read, “BABY’S FIRT VMA’S!!! Honoured to have been able to dress a true queer icon and someone I look up to so much @lilnasx , being brave, daring, loud and different being fully ourselves is the greatest achievement of them all! Lil Nas X wears Look 8 from 60 Years A Queen made from up-cycled feathers and black sequins with matching headpiece in collaboration with @vivienne.h.lake. I wanted to say a massive thank you to @hodovodo and for her truly believing in me and…”

Image: Instagram/@the_real_iman