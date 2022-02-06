Recalling Lata Mangeshkar's 'Mann Ki Baat' With PM Modi; 'All Due To Love Of Parents'

The unfortunate demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during the early hours of Sunday has left the nation grieving, here is a recall of her contribution to the music industry and her humble public appearances.

During the Mann Ki Baat edition which aired on September 29, 2019, PM Modi shared an interesting conversation with India's most celebrated singer.

Referring to her as Lata Didi, PM Modi brought to the attention of the viewers that she was turning 90 years old.

PM Modi speaks to Lata Mangeshkar on Mann Ki Baat radio show

"I never disclose such personal conversations but today, I wish you to listen to this one (heartfelt conversation with Lata Mangeshkar). You must listen how even at this age, Lata Didi so keenly follows the matters concerning the country," PM Modi shared.

"Pranaam!" said Lata Mangeshkar as she joined PM Modi over a telephonic conversation.

After PM Modi extended his advanced birthday wishes to then 89-year-old singer as he was set to fly to the US on her birthday, Lata Mangeshkar, in her ever-so-soothing voice, asked, "When will you return?"

Humbled by PM Modi's words, Lata Mangeshkar said, "What will I celebrate on my birthday, if I could get your blessings, that is enough."

PM Modi responded, "We are the ones who seek your blessings, you're elder to us."

Interestingly, Lata Mangeshkar said, "There are plenty who are older than us but the blessings of the ones who do great service are greater than any blessing."

To this, PM Modi mentioned the great accomplishments by the celebrated singer and stated that the same could be achieved only through 'dedication and hard work'.

A down-to-earth Lata Mangeshkar said, "I think it is all due to the blessings of my parents and love of the listeners. I am nothing."

Deeming her humility as an example for the generations to come, PM Modi said, "I feel elated when you say with pride that your mother was a Gujarati. Whenever I visited you, you always offered me some Gujarati dish."

Following this, Lata Mangeshkar remarked, "You don't know who you are, I do. India's image has been changing since your arrival and this gives me immense happiness."

"May I continue receiving your letters like I do and gifts too. The family-like affection gives me joy," PM Modi said.

Further, the duo mentioned an instance wherein PM Modi had visited his mother Heeraben Modi to seek blessings, following which Lata Mangeshkar had dialled her too. PM Modi further mentioned that his mother was elated with the interaction while promising he would visit her in Mumbai to eat her handmade Gujarati dishes.