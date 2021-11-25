Recording Academy Defends Marilyn Manson's Grammy Nod Amid Assault Charges; Netizens React

Marilyn Manson has received a Grammy nomination in the wake of there being several lawsuits filed against him for sexual assault, one of them also being by his former partner Evan Rachel Wood. With over 15 women accusing him of abuse, there are currently four active lawsuits against him. Manson has been nominated for his work on Kanye West's Donda under the category Album of the Year. Louis C.K, who has also been accused of assault was nominated for his album Sincerely Louis CK in the Best Comedy Album category. Recording Academy CEO, Harvey Mason Jr told The Wrap that they 'won't look back at people's history' as he commented on Marilyn Manson's Grammy nomination. Twitter users were appalled by the decision and Harvey Mason's comment and wanted the Grammys to 'get it together'.

In the interview, Harvey Mason Jr mentioned that the Recording Academy does not 'look back at people's history' and criminal record. He mentioned that the academy would only concern itself with the legality within the Grammy rules and criteria. He mentioned that though they do not restrict people from submitting their work, they can control which celebrities are chosen to be part of the event and appear on the red carpet.

What does Twitter have to say?

A netizen mentioned that Marilyn receiving a Grammy nomination definitely means 'we all died at some point and are living in Hell.' Another Twitter user wrote, "Get it together, Grammies," as they could not believe that Marilyn Mason received a nomination at the event. An individual also mentioned that it was a 'huge slap in the face for sexual assault and domestic abuse survivors' after the news of the singer being nominated for the Grammys surfaced. A netizen also argued that 'cancel culture is not in fact a thing' after both Marilyn Manson and Louis C.K were nominated for the awards, which another called it a myth. They wrote, "The fact that both Louis CK and Marilyn Manson have been nominated for awards despite the allegations that came out about them in the last while should be solid proof that cancel culture is not in fact a thing." Others mentioned that the two individuals 'do not need Grammy nominations'

Marilyn Manson getting nominated for a Grammy a mere week after that horrifying Rolling Stone article depicting depicting a history of sexual violence against women is further proof that we all died at some point and are living in Hell. — the Elevator Killer, Merv Griffin (@genadoesthings) November 23, 2021

Marilyn Manson was nominated for a Grammy today? Wut? Take away the appalling abuse he's inflicted on women for decades....the guy is not talented. His best songs are both covers and his singing's pure shite. Get it together, Grammies. — Sooz "30 Days Til Xmas" Kempner (@SoozUK) November 24, 2021

marilyn manson being nominated for a grammy is a huge slap in the face for sexual assault and domestic abuse survivors. i’m sad and tired — lauren badillo milici (@motelsiren) November 23, 2021

The fact that both Louis CK and Marilyn Manson have been nominated for awards despite the allegations that came out about them in the last while should be solid proof that cancel culture is not in fact a thing. — Haych Bee En is writing (honest) (@tattooedselkie) November 24, 2021

Louis C.K. was nominated for Best Comedy Album.



“Cancel Culture” is a myth. https://t.co/LhuluNU6eJ — Bryn Rich (@brynrich) November 23, 2021

Louis C.K. and Dave Chappelle do not need Grammy nominations. — Bryan McAllister (@bryanplayspiano) November 23, 2021

