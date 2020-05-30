AR Rahman's daughter takes 'red dot challenge', shares personal experience in strong note

In the build-up to the World Menstrual Hygiene Day on May 28, netizens had been participating in the ‘Red Dot Challenge’. Even numerous celebrities had posted pictures with a red dot on their palm to put an end to ‘period shaming’, highlighting the importance of menstrual hygiene. AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman too joined the movement with a strong post.

READ: Aditi Rao Hydari Takes Up The Red Dot Challenge To Put A Full Stop To Period Shaming

Sharing a photo displaying her 'red dot,' Khatija termed it 'sad' that menstruation was ‘still a taboo topic.’ She was not pleased about women having to ‘hide’ it from men when they are menstruating.

She claimed she too was one who’d do that, hiding it from her father and brother. Khatija also wrote that she’d secretly eat food when she couldn’t tell her family that she can’t fast because of her periods. She added that it took a while for her to ‘open out’ to them.

Expressing surprise at opening up her ‘raw thoughts’, she termed as ‘extremely saddening’ that many children from low income families don’t go to school due to lack of access to good sanitation. She hoped for the day when sanitary napkins aren’t considered a 'luxury product,' but is is available at an affordable price. She urged her followers ‘to make a change.’

READ: Manushi Chhillar Joins The Red Dot Challenge, Claims 'it's Time To Break The Silence'

Here’s the post

Earlier, stars like Aditi Rao Hydari, Manushi Chhillar, Diana Penty and Neha Dhupia had taken the challenge, and raised important points like only 12 per cent of women have access to sanitary menstrual hygiene in India.

READ: Neha Dhupia Takes Up Red Dot Challenge To Throw Some Light On Menstrual Hygiene

READ: Dia Mirza Takes Up The Red Dot Challenge, Talks About Sustainable Sanitary Products

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.