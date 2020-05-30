AR Rahman's daughter takes 'red dot challenge', shares personal experience in strong note

Quick links:
In the build-up to the World Menstrual Hygiene Day on May 28, netizens had been participating in the ‘Red Dot Challenge’. Even numerous celebrities had posted pictures with a red dot on their palm to put an end to ‘period shaming’, highlighting the importance of menstrual hygiene. AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman too joined the movement with a strong post.
Sharing a photo displaying her 'red dot,' Khatija termed it 'sad' that menstruation was ‘still a taboo topic.’ She was not pleased about women having to ‘hide’ it from men when they are menstruating.
She claimed she too was one who’d do that, hiding it from her father and brother. Khatija also wrote that she’d secretly eat food when she couldn’t tell her family that she can’t fast because of her periods. She added that it took a while for her to ‘open out’ to them.
Expressing surprise at opening up her ‘raw thoughts’, she termed as ‘extremely saddening’ that many children from low income families don’t go to school due to lack of access to good sanitation. She hoped for the day when sanitary napkins aren’t considered a 'luxury product,' but is is available at an affordable price. She urged her followers ‘to make a change.’
Thanks to @shakthisreegopalan @lavita_lobo_ for giving me the confidence to open up about this. It’s sad that menstruation 🩸 is still a taboo topic to be discussed - how women have to hide it from the men when they have their periods. I was the same person as well. I wouldn’t want my dad or brother to know that I couldn’t fast, so on the days of not fasting I would hide and eat my food in my room. It took a while for me to open out as well. I can’t believe I’m writing my raw thoughts out. A lot of children from low income families can’t go to school because they don’t have access to good sanitation. This is extremely saddening. I hope sanitary napkins aren’t considered a luxury product and is considered an essential product and is available at an affordable price. Let’s make a change together. @post.for.change #reddotchallenge @unicefindia #menstrualhygieneday #breakingtaboostogether #mentruationisnotaboo #menstruationisnotadirtyword
Earlier, stars like Aditi Rao Hydari, Manushi Chhillar, Diana Penty and Neha Dhupia had taken the challenge, and raised important points like only 12 per cent of women have access to sanitary menstrual hygiene in India.
