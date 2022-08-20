Red Hot Chili Peppers To Be Honoured With Global Icon Award At MTV VMAs 2022

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@chilipeppers
As the nominations for the much-awaited MTV Video Music Awards 2022 were recently announced revealing the names of the notable artists dominating the list, it was recently revealed that the popular American rock band, Red Hot Chili Peppers will be honoured at the event. On the other hand, Dove Cameron, Saucy Santana, Yung Gravy, and others were recently roped in to perform at the MTV VMAs 2022 pre-show. Read further ahead for more details about the highly-awaited MTV Video Music Awards 2022 which is set to be held on 28 August 2022 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
MTV Video Music Awards 2022 recently announced more updates about the event revealing that the popular rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers (singer Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith and guitarist John Frusciante) will be honoured with the Global Icon Award and will even perform at the event.
On the other hand, another announcement revealed that apart from Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, Panic! at the Disco, and Nicki Minaj, artists namely Dove Cameron, Saucy Santana, and Yung Gravy will also be performing at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022.
Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic
Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal” – Geffen Records
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records
Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment
Drake – OVO/Republic
Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – Columbia Records
Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
Lil Nas X – Columbia Records
Lizzo – Atlantic Records
Adele – “Easy On Me” – Columbia Records
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records
Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records...Click Here to see the full list.