Red Hot Chili Peppers To Be Honoured With Global Icon Award At MTV VMAs 2022

As the nominations for the much-awaited MTV Video Music Awards 2022 were recently announced revealing the names of the notable artists dominating the list, it was recently revealed that the popular American rock band, Red Hot Chili Peppers will be honoured at the event. On the other hand, Dove Cameron, Saucy Santana, Yung Gravy, and others were recently roped in to perform at the MTV VMAs 2022 pre-show. Read further ahead for more details about the highly-awaited MTV Video Music Awards 2022 which is set to be held on 28 August 2022 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Red Hot Chii Peppers to be honoured at MTV Video Music Awards 2022

MTV Video Music Awards 2022 recently announced more updates about the event revealing that the popular rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers (singer Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith and guitarist John Frusciante) will be honoured with the Global Icon Award and will even perform at the event.

On the other hand, another announcement revealed that apart from Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, Panic! at the Disco, and Nicki Minaj, artists namely Dove Cameron, Saucy Santana, and Yung Gravy will also be performing at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022.

MTV Video Music Awards 2022 nominations

Video of the year

Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal” – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

Artist of the year

Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment

Drake – OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – Columbia Records

Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Lil Nas X – Columbia Records

Lizzo – Atlantic Records

Song of the year

Adele – “Easy On Me” – Columbia Records

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records

Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records...Click Here to see the full list.

Image: Instagram/@chilipeppers