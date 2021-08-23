Red Velvet's Joy And P-Nation's Crush Confirmed To Be Dating, Agencies Issue Statement

K-pop group Red Velvet's Joy is dating South Korean soloist Crush and the two have 'good feelings' towards each other, SM Entertainment confirmed on Monday. The news of Joy and Crush dating comes almost a year after the two collaborated on a song 'Mayday' in 2020. The Joy and Crush collab had been a chart-busting track and the two remained in touch afterwards and eventually began dating, Sports Chosun revealed.

Are Joy and Crush dating?

On Monday, South Korean outlets began reporting that the two were dating. After the news went viral, Joy's agency SM Entertainment and Crush's agency P-Nation announced that they were confirming the news with the respective artists and would issue a statement soon.“We are currently checking to see whether the reports of them dating are true," P-Nation said.

Hours later, both agencies confirmed that the rumour was true and the two had recently started dating. “They had a senior-junior relationship, but they recently began dating with good feelings toward each other," the agencies confirmed.

The news of Joy and Crush dating comes just days after Red Velvet had their comeback with Queendom, their first album since 2019, and the accident of their lead vocal Wendy. Crush, whose real name is Shin Hyoseob is best known for his OST in South Korea's mega-hit drama Goblin. The soloist who works under PSY's P-Nation had last appeared on Akmu’s Next Episode track 'Stupid Love' in July.

iKon's Bobby announces marriage

This is South Korea's second high-profile dating news this week. Just days ago, Bobby, a member of K-pop boyband iKon under YG Entertainment took to his Instagram to announce his marriage. The surprise did not stop there as the signer further revealed that he was expecting his first child in September this year with his soon-to-be wife. The name and details of Bobby's fiancée were not disclosed.

In a lengthy post on Instagram he wrote, ''Hello, this is iKON’s Bobby. There is something I really want to tell you today, so I am writing this after putting in much thought. I have promised marriage with a person I love. I am also becoming a father in September. I am happy to welcome a new family member, but I feel more apologetic to the fans who must be taken aback by my news. I should’ve let you know earlier, but I apologize that I am letting you know later as I was worried more than anything for this reason''