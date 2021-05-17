Red Velvet's Joy Is All Set To Release Her Solo Debut Album 'Hello'

Girl band Red Velvet is making K-pop lovers excited every month. After Wendy, Red Velvet’s Joy has confirmed that she will be making her solo debut. Joy is one of the lead singers of the band Red Velvet.

Red Velvet's Joy will make her solo debut with the album Hello

Joy’s special solo debut album Hello will release online on May 31, 2021. The physical album will be available from June 3, 2021. The pre-order bookings have already started on May 17, 2021. According to a report by Soompi, Joy’s special solo album will be named Hello and will have six tracks that are remakes of the hit songs released between 1990-2000. Red Velvet took to its Twitter account to announce this news and said “Vitamin voice JOY’s special album (Hello) to be released on 5/31! A remake album for listeners regardless of generations! Pre-orders to start today!”. Take a look at the tweet below.

Joy will be the second member of Red Velvet who will release her solo album. Recently, Red Velvet’s Wendy also released her debut mini-album called Like Water in the month of March. Joy is making her solo debut seven years after her group debut in 2014.

Joy is known for her clear voice and has sung many popular songs. Joy’s other remake song called Introduce Me a Good Person was a huge hit that was originally released in 1996. Her other remake song called Hospital Playlist also performed well on all music charts and was even nominated for Melon Music Awards.

Joy also remade several songs for shows like The Liar and His Lover in which she featured as the female lead. Joy has also worked for several popular films like SMTown: The Stage and Trolls World Tour. She even did a cameo in 2017’s web series The Boy Next Door. She has participated as a contestant in shows like Immortal Songs, We Got Married, Girl Group Battle, and King of Mask Singer. She has also hosted shows like Sugar Man 2, Pajama Friends, and Get it Beauty. She even played the role of the female characters in shows like Tempted, and Descendants of the Sun. She was last seen as a cast member in the show Handsome Tigers.

Promo Image: Joy's Instagram

