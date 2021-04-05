Last Updated:

Red Velvet's Wendy Makes Her Solo Debut With 'Like Water', See How Fans Reacted To It

Red Velvet's Wendy released her debut solo on April 5, 2021, titled 'Like Water'. Read on to know more about her song and how people reacted to it.

red velvet's wendy

red velvet's wendy (Wendy Instagram)


K-Pop band Red Velvet's Wendy made her solo debut today on April 5, 2021, with a song titled Like Water. Part of her first solo mini-album, which shares the same title Like Water is Wendy’s way of thanking her fans. The official music video teaser for the track was released on YouTube and Naver TV via their SMTOWN channels at 12 o'clock KST on April 2. 

Wendy's Like Water released 

According to a report by Rolling Stone, Red Velvet's Wendy's first solo album contains a total of five songs including When This Rain Stops, Why Can't You Love Me, The Road, Like Water MV and Best Friend. The aesthetic-looking video shows Wendy singing at different locations in a mansion with a pensive look on her face. The lyrics have been penned by popular South Korean songwriters Kenzie and Yoo Young Jin and it reflects on her blessings from those who have been by her side at every step of her life. 

Fan reactions to Wendy's song 

Fans have been pouring in their love for the K-Pop star ever since she released her first solo track titled Like Water. Fans and followers of the singer took to their Twitter handles and stated that they are proud of her and also excited about the fact that her track has surpassed one million views on Youtube in less than 24 hours. Here are a few tweets that show how well the song has been received by the masses.

Red Velvet's Wendy's accident 

Wendy got injured in the rehearsals of SBS Gaya Daejeon in December 2019, due to which she took a long break. Wendy suffered a pelvic fracture and broken wrist, among other injuries, and had to be hospitalised for two months. Since then, she gradually returned through several song releases, some shows, and performances with the whole band of Red Velvet. Wendy made her official return to Red Velvet on January 1, 2021, at the SMTOWN Live Culture Humanity online concert, where they performed their 2019 song Psycho as a full group for the first time. Last year, fellow members Irene and Seulgi debuted as a duo, releasing the mini-album, Monster.

