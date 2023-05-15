Rema Greets Mumbaikars With 'Kasa Kai Mumbai' During Calm Down India Concert | WATCH

Rema, who is well-known for his song Calm Down, greeted Mumbaikars with 'Kasa Kai Mumbai' during his live concert on May 13. The Nigerian singer opened his performance by waving the Indian flag and kick-started his gig with Are you there? at Worli's NSCI SVP Stadium. Rema aka Divine Ikubor's concert started late but the jam-packed crowd had a blast during his concert.

Rema kept the people of Mumbai on their feet as he performed on his popular tracks including Oroma baby, Divine, Bounce, Corny, and Dumebi. Some other songs include Dirty and Soundagsm, among others. During the concert, the star gave a shout-out to his fans in Africa. It was his second show in the country. The first one was in Delhi. Check out the singer's performance videos from Mumbai below:

Video clips from Day 2 of Rema's India Tour, Mumbai😍🔥🦇pic.twitter.com/rWEz8w3MCe — ISMO🦇🌹 (@ismoofficial) May 14, 2023

More on Rema's India tour

At first, Rema performed in Delhi on May 12 and the next day he performed in Mumbai. He also performed in Hyderabad on May 14. The 23-year-old singer's Mumbai performance has been making the rounds on the internet as he appeared 2 hours late. Before him, Celina Sharma performed on the stage and sang a few of her own songs. Following that, singer Nikhita Gandhi also set the stage on fire with songs including Jugnu and Nach Meri Rani.

Tsumyoki also impressed the crowd with his promising performance. After him, Rema arrived to perform at 10.45 PM after hours of delay. However, the Afrobeats of his songs made the Mumbaikars groove all night long. He even interacted with the crowd and complemented the ladies. He called his concert Rema's party. Toward the end, the singer said, "The party is over and I will go" and performed on Calm Down. However, those who went to the concert complained about the event starting approximately 4 hours late. The time was mentioned as 5 PM but it started at 8.45 PM.