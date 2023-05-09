Rema To Perform In Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad As Part Of Calm Down India Tour; See Details

Nigerian singer Rema, also known as Divine Ikubor, is all set to captivate Indian audiences with his talent as he embarks on a three-city tour in the country. The tour, titled Rema Calm Down India Tour, is part of his world tour. The singer will kick off his India tour in New Delhi on May 12th at JLN Stadium.

It will be followed by Mumbai on May 13th at NSCI Dome. Finally in Hyderabad on May 14th at Prism. The tour promises an Afro Rave experience with a spectacular stage setup.

Rema expressed his excitement about visiting India, stating that he has always been fascinated by the cultural landscape of the country. He eagerly looks forward to performing for his Indian fans and has expressed gratitude to Offline Guys, Yuvraj Entertainment, Grid Entertainment, and Afrodesh for making this tour a reality. He promises an Afro Rave experience for his fans.

Chris Gayle to join Rema in Mumbai Concert

Adding to the excitement of the Mumbai leg of the concert is West Indies batting legend Chris Gayle, who will be premiering the teaser of his new tropical track Oh Fatima. Chris Gayle will be joined on stage by Indian singer-songwriter and composer Arko Pravo Mukherjee. The song, shot in Dubai, marks Chris Gayle’s debut in English rap, and he is thrilled to share the teaser with his fans at Rema’s Mumbai show.

Other Artist to join Rema

The tour will feature various opening acts in different cities, including artists like Edward Maya, Karan Kanchan, Zahrah Khan, Riar Saab, Tsumyoki, Akash Ahuja, Pablo Dutta, Wicked Sunny, UNM MC Panda, Oh! Kalpanik, Kashish Rathore, Van Moon, DRV, DIVINE, Sickflip, DJ KAN-I, KAY-VEE, and DJ Scintillate.

Rema’s stage setup will be nothing short of spectacular, with inflatable neon mushrooms, an illuminated rotating horse carousel, and props like dethorned roses and hazard waste-style metal barrels with graffiti. The artist will make multiple entries on stage using a lowrider style bicycle, rickshaw, and quad bike, accompanied by a 6 ft life-sized stuffed teddy bear mascot. The stage will also feature technological marvels, including a half vintage car and a house front.

Rema has solidified his reputation as Nigeria’ Afro-Rave warrior and enjoys a massive fanbase in India. He has achieved significant milestones in his career, including a headlining slot at the NBA All-Star Game halftime show. His song Calm Down reached the #6 spot on the Billboard Top 100 list, and his debut album Rave & Roses became the most-streamed album of all time on Spotify.