Rema To Wear Manish Malhotra Outfit For His Calm Down India Tour; Details Inside

Calm Down sensation Rema is all set to enthrall his Indian fans with his upcoming mega-concert, Rema Calm Down India Tour. The artiste will be performing in multiple cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad, between May 12 and May 14. Ahead of his show, Rema was spotted in Mumbai, where he paid a visit to the ace Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra’s office.

In the pictures that have surfaced on social media, Rema can be seen sporting an all-brown attire with his signature black goggles. Manish Malhotra will be dressing up the artiste for his concert lined up on May 13, and he has shared pictures of their meeting on his social media account. While sharing these pictures he wrote, “It was absolute fun hosting the super talented @heisrema at our atelier in Mumbai.”

Manish Malhotra to design for Rema

According to Hindustan Times, Manish Malhotra will be designing the stage costume for Rema, which will belong to Manish Malhotra’s Diffuse 2.0 collection. The collection takes a refreshing and playful approach by redefining societal labels and imbues a splash of gaming-inspired prints, a high-octane color palette of stark blacks, electric purples, shocking neons, and unconventional constructs. The collection represents individuality, non-binary fluidity and androgynous styles, keeping in mind the creative, youthful, and experimental spirit of today’s digitally-savvy generations. Manish Malhotra has previously designed for many international stars like Naomi Campbell, Arooj Aftab, Jennifer Aniston, Kate Moss, Jameela Jamil, Paris Hilton, Lilly Singh, Prabal Gurung, and Nick Jonas.

Rema Calm Down Tour India Concert details

The Rema Calm Down India Tour is part of the artiste’s world tour, and it will kick off on May 12 at JLN Stadium in New Delhi. The Mumbai leg of the tour will take place on May 13 at the NSCI Dome, while the final concert will be held in Hyderabad on May 14 at Prism.

Rema has become a household name in India ever since his song Dumebi went viral on social media. Fans have been eagerly waiting for his concerts, and the association with Manish Malhotra has only added to their excitement. The Nigerian artiste Rema’s collaboration with the ace designer Manish Malhotra is sure to be a visual treat for the audience, and his Indian fans can hardly wait to witness it.