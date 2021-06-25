Remember Britney Spears In A Cap & Track Shorts With Snoop Dogg On The Sets Of Outrageous?

Britney Spears has been the topic of conversation for some time now, ever since the details of her personal life have been coming out. It was revealed that Britney Spears had no free will over what she did and every decision, no matter how minor, was taken by her custodian, which was her father. Earlier this year, a documentary was made called Framing Britney Spears and it showed the sub-human treatment the pop star was given. This sparked an outrage all over the world and started a petition which had people asking for Britney Spears to be freed and to be allowed to live her life on her own terms. Now more and more evidence of the difficult life she has led is surfacing, bringing along with it buried pieces of her songs and performances. It even got people talking about Britney Spear and Snoop Dogg’s collaboration.

Britney Spears' collab with Snoop Dogg

Back in 2004, when Britney Spears was at the proverbial peak of her career, Britney Spears and Snoop Dogg joined hands to make a song. This made news headlines and got everyone talking as both Britney Spears and Snoop Dogg were the most popular musical artists of the time. They made a song together called Outrageous which topped the charts for a really long time. Now, in December 2020, a page on Instagram resurfaced a picture of Britney Spear and Snoop Dogg from the sets of Outrageous. The picture also got a lot of people talking about the circumstances of the song.

In the picture, Britney Spears and Snoop Dogg are seen dressed as they are seen in the song itself. Britney Spears is wearing a baseball cap and basketball shorts paired with an oversized sheer shirt. Snoop Dogg is also wearing basketball attire as he plays the part of the player in the song whom Britney is attracted to. Outrageous is allegedly among Britney Spears songs which she did not want to be a part of but was forced to be in. This was also the song where she hurt her knee while filming and that was an injury she suffered for a long time.

Image - Britney Spears' Instagram

