Alicia Keys is one of the most celebrated and loved singers around the world. The singer recently attended the Power of Women Luncheon which was held by Variety on Friday, January 22, 2021, as she is one of the honorees. The singer in her speech, slammed down Grammy president Neil Portnow for his controversial comment on women, asking them to ‘step up’. Read along to know more about the incident here.

Remember when Alicia Keys slammed Grammy President Neil Portnow?

Alicia Keys was in no mood to take anything against women at the recent Variety Power of Women luncheon and addressed it as soon as she made her way to the stage. She started her speech by thanking Robin Roberts as he introduced her and then went on to add how Roberts has been generous to her and given her love and treated her like a sister. She then mentioned being elated to receive the Power of Women honour, especially for getting it from Robin and in this year. She was applauded by the audience for the same.

Further, she added that women are taking massive actions which include running for office and the Time’s Up movement, which helps not just women from the industry but also the domestic and farm workers. Post this, Alicia took a moment and said “We were told we need to step up. Well, you feel that step up now?”, referring to Neil Portnow’s comment. He has said that women need to step up in order to get ahead in the music industry.

Keys mentioned how Tarana Burke, another Power of Women honoree fearlessly shared her story. Alicia then gave credit to the men who are supporting cultural change and gave a special mention to her former manager Jeff Robinson for treating her like an equal during negotiations even when she was 14. She also gave a mention to her mom, who was a single parent and called her a “true woman of power” and how that helped her understand the true meaning of feminism. While concluding, Alicia named Anita Hill, Alton Sterling, Philando Castile, and Stephon Clark as other “agents of change”.

