Remember When AR Rahman Impressed Veteran Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam In 1992?

AR Rahman in the early days garnered immense praise for his music. The singer was known for his amazing compositions and went on to make a huge name for himself within the film circle of the country. The film Roja saw AR Rahman paired with musical maestro SP Balasubrahmanyam who was known for his musical genius at the time. According to a Trivia page on IMDB, SP Balasubrahmanyam and AR Rahman were supposed to record a song for the film and thus SP visited AR Rahman’s recording studio.

It was during this time that the singer felt reluctant to enter into AR Rahman’s recording studio. The page mentioned above reported that SP Balasubrahmanyam felt that the place was too small. It was reported that the maestro questioned how the small space could produce cinematic sound. He even asked AR Rahman about the threadbare recording equipment that he was using at the time. However, the music composers collaborated and SP Balasubrahmanyam eventually lent his genius to the film.

After a couple of months when the film was finally released SP Balasubrahmanyam seemed highly impressed with the outcome of the song he has produced at the small cubicle in AR Rahman’s recording studio. The singer told AR Rahman that he has proved that music can be produced anywhere. SP Balasubrahmanyam was highly impressed by the amazing theatrical output of the songs and appreciated AR Rahman for his amazing work in composing the music. The soundtrack of the film went on to become immensely popular to the point that it was included with the 10 Best Soundtrack list of Time Magazine 2007 December issue. The film Roja also was the first feature film debut for AR Rahman.

The music composer was not only praised by SP Balasubrahmanyam but also went on to receive several accolades for his work in the film. Besides the international praise through his feature on Time magazine, the singer also won the National Award for Best Music Direction. He won the Filmfare award for Best Music Director as well. The state of Tamil Nadu also bestowed him with the state film award for best music director. In 2005, music composer AR Rahman would feature for the first time on Time Magazine for his work in Roja which earned his soundtrack a spot on the 10 best soundtracks of all time.