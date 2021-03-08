Remember When BTS' Suga Thought 'Bambi' Means 'Deer' In English?

The K-pop band BTS has received worldwide fame and has a huge fan following who call themselves Army. Back in October one of BTS' fan page uploaded a cute video of Suga where he got confused with the English word 'Deer'. Watch the cute throwback video here.

BTS' Suga thought Deer in English meant Bambi

In the throwback video, BTS's Suga mistakes Bambi as the English word for Deer. In the video, all the BTS members were seen discussing the English word for Deer and that's when BTS' Suga asked that doesn't Bambi mean Deer in English? Bambi is actually a Disney movie about a Deer whose mother gets killed.

Suga's video of Agust-D crosses 200 million views

pic credit: Stills from Agust-D MV

Suga's photos and videos are loved by fans. So when Suga announced the release of his solo mixtape, fans could hardly wait. Suga released his music video for his solo Agust-D in May 2020. Currently, Suga's music video has crossed over 200 million views on youtube. Most of Suga's videos on youtube have crossed 100 million views.

More about BTS' Suga:

BTS' Suga initially joined the company as a Music producer but trained with his fellow BTS members J-Hope and RM for three years before his debut. BTS' Suga released his first solo mixtape, Agust D in 2016. Suga re-released the mixtape for purchase and streaming which reached number 3 on Billboard's World Albums Chart in 2018. In 2020, Suga released his second solo mixtape called D-2. The mixtape peaked at number 11 on the US Billboard 200 and number seven on the UK Albums Chart.

BTS all set to perform at the 2021 Grammys

BTS is all set to perform on the stage for the 2021 Grammys, the music industry's biggest night. The news was announced on Twitter by the official handle of Grammys. BTS will be the first Korean band to have the "solo stage" at Grammys. However, this isn't the first that the band would perform in Grammys. In 2019, BTS joined Lil Nas X to perform his hit song 'Old Town Road'. Meanwhile, BTS songs are receiving love from fans all over as their new album BE debuts at no.1 on Billboards Top Album Sales chart.

