Remember When Justin Bieber Expressed His Desire To Play George Michael In A Film?

Justin Bieber wanted to play the role of late singer George Michael in a film. He even took efforts to impress the makers of the film by sending music videos.

In 2017, there were several rumours about Justin Bieber making his film debut as a lead actor. He had even auditioned for the role of George Michael in a film. The actor was so persistent in doing the role that he almost convinced the makers of the film to cast him. Here's everything you need to know about his audition for the lead role. 

Justin Bieber expressed his desire to play George Michael in a film

Justin Bieber was all set to kickstart his acting career with this film. To convince the producers of the biographical film, he even shot two versions of George Michael's music videos: Faith and Careless Whisper. According to the reports from Celebrity Insider, Justin Bieber's songs playing George Michael were so good that his entire team supported him. Many producers even thought that with minimal makeup, Justin could play George's younger version. However, Justin believed that he could even play the character until his old age and death. His team thought that the makers will have to bring a more mature actor to play George's character in his later years. While Justin Bieber couldn't bag the role, the biopic itself has been put on hold as of now.  

About George Michael 

George was an English singer and songwriter who rose to fame during the 1980s. He was a part of the music duo Wham! and later went on to pursue a solo career. He won several awards during his active years and made it to many music charts. In 1998, he revealed that he was gay and became an active LGBT rights campaigner and HIV/AIDS charity fundraiser. In 2016, he was found dead in his residence and the reason for his death was due to liver issues and heart disease. 

Justin Bieber on the work front 

Justin recently dropped his 6th studio album Justice. The album features various other artists like Khalid, Chance the Rapper, the Kid Laroi, Dominic Fike, Daniel Caesar, Giveon, Beam, Burna Boy, Benny Blanco and DaBaby. Justin Bieber's songs from the album are titled Deserve You, Off My Face, Holy, Unstable, Die for You, Hold On, Peaches and more. His song Peaches is already on the  Billboard Hot 100 chart on the 7th number. 

