Remembering Lata Mangeshkar, Odisha-based Smoke Artist Pays Tribute Through A Portrait

Remembring the legendary singer, well-known Odisha-based smoke artist Samarendra Behera made a beautiful portrait of late Lata Mangeshkar. Behera paid tribute to India's Nightingale and said that her songs will keep her alive forever. At the age of 92, Lata Mangeshkar left a huge void as she passed away 28 days after hospitalisation due to multiple organ failures while undergoing COVID-19 treatment.

The artist also said that he used his talent to remember the legend:

#WATCH | Odisha-based smoke artist Samarendra Behera pays tribute to legendary singer #LataMangeshkar by making her portrait.



"She is no more with us but her songs will keep her alive forever. I have used smoke art for her remembrance," he said (08.02) pic.twitter.com/fncZILS96k — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2022

Artists pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

'Lata didi' was such a personality who was respected and loved by people from every corner of the nation. As the entire country mourned her death, artists expressed their feelings through various art structures. One of them included micro sculpture artist Sachin Sanghe who created a sculpture of Lata Mangeshkar on chalk. Sachin shared a video on the microblogging site Twitter, where he was seen carving the chalk to turn it into a portrait of the Bharat Ratna Mangeshkar.

The 30-second clip runs in time laps as Sanghe carves the chalk, shaping it into a sculpture of the late singer. The iconic song Lag Ja Gale can be heard in the background which gives an emotional touch to the video. "Humble tributes to legendary #LataMangeshkar Ji A quick miniature sculpture of #LataDidi (sic)," Sanghe captioned the post.

Lata Mangeshkar accorded full state honour

On Sunday, Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar was accorded a state funeral in the evening at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Earlier on the same day, the Centre announced a period of two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of the legendary playback singer. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has also announced a public holiday on Monday, February 7, to mourn the loss of the legendary playback singer.

