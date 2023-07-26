Remembering Surinder Shinda: Legendary Folk Singer Who Made Kali Music Mainstream

The Punjabi music industry mourns the loss of one of its most celebrated folk singers, Surinder Shinda, who breathed his last on July 26 after a 20-day-long battle with illness. The 64-year-old artiste had been undergoing treatment at DMC Hospital in Ludhiana before he passed away at 7:30 am on Wednesday.

Surinder Shinda's health complications and hospitalization

Surinder Shinda, born as Surinder Pal Dhammi on May 20, 1953, in Choti Ayali village, Ludhiana district, Punjab, was an iconic figure in Punjabi music. With a distinctive Kali (a genre of Punjabi folk music) singing style, he had an illustrious career spanning decades and had a significant influence on several budding artists in the industry.

The singer's health complications began after he underwent a minor operation at Aurisan Hospital. Unfortunately, post-surgery, he contracted an infection, which resulted in severe breathing difficulties, leading to him being hospitalized. He was initially admitted to Model Town Hospital before being transferred to DMC Hospital, where he was placed on a ventilator for the last leg of his battle.

Surinder Shinda's legendary career and lasting influence

Surinder Shinda's contribution to the world of Punjabi music cannot be overstated. He was a contemporary of other legendary artists such as Kuldeep Manak, and he also played a vital role in mentoring and teaching music to the late Amar Singh Chamkila, Gill Hardeep, Maninder Shinda, and his son Shiv Simran Pal Shinda.

Among his numerous hits, Jeona Morh stands out as a legendary track in Punjabi music. Another classic that cemented his position as a musical icon is the evergreen Badla Le Layeen Sohneya.

In 2013, Surinder Shinda's exceptional talent and dedication to Punjabi folk music were recognized with a prestigious Lifetime Achievement award at the Brit Asia TV Music Awards. His influence was not only limited to his own generation but extended to nurturing young talent as well, as he actively worked as a producer for aspiring artists.

Despite his successful career, Surinder Shinda continued to remain active in the music industry. His latest album, Dhulla Bhatti, was well-received by fans and reaffirmed his lasting impact on the Punjabi music market. His most recent single, Hemis Boliyan, showcased that his passion for music never waned.

The news of Surinder Shinda's demise has left a void in the Punjabi music community, and tributes from fellow artists, fans, and dignitaries have been pouring in.