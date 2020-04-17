Remo Fernandes Takes A Jibe At Discrimation In His New Song On COVID-19

Recently, Goa’s famous pop star Remo Fernandes recently dropped a song on his YouTube channel. The song is about the current COVID-19 pandemic. In the song, Remo Fernandes has taken a dig at discrimination happening around India and the world.

In the video description on YouTube, Remo Fernandes has mentioned that this song is about the human mentality and behaviour of people before, during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. He also revealed that the lyrics and music of this song took less than an hour. Talking about the music of the song, he said that he has tried to make it sound like a late '70s rock band playing in their garage. He also said that he has used only the live rock band instruments like electric, acoustic and bass guitars, an electric piano and one drum track that he programmed. In the lyrics of this song he has talked about discrimination and it is the Chinese people who are the most affected by it currently. Here are some of the lyrics of the song.

Before this pandemic,

We screamed Ghannti! Immigrant!

Muslim! Christian! And Hindu!

After this pandemic

We shall scream:

Ghannti! Immigrant!

Muslim! Christian! And Hindu!

But right now we can't blame any of these

Right now we are down on our knees

Right now we dare not even sneeze

So we transfer our hate

To the Chinese!

Listen to Remo Fernandes’ song When Will You Learn, Man?

Remo Fernandes is considered a cultural icon in the state of Goa. He has given several groovy tracks to Bollywood like Maria Pitache, Signal, Ek Ho Gaye Hum Aur Tum, etc. Remo Fernandes’ songs and music have been a part of several civil society agitations in Goa in the past.

