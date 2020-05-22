Shyamala G Bhave, Renowned Vocalist Dies At 79 After Suffering A Stroke

It is a sad day in the history of music as the news of the passing away of renowned vocalist Shyamala G Bhave has come out. The 79-year-old had an amazing command over Hindustani and Carnatic music. Her loss is greatly mourned.

Shyamala G Bhave passed away at her residence on Friday, May 22, 2020, after suffering a stroke. She was 79. The vocalist's family members told an entertainment portal that she was ailing for quite some time, and just three days ago, she was discharged from a hospital. Her condition worsened after that. Shyamala G Bhave passed away at 7:15 in the morning after suffering a stroke, confirmed family members. Shyamala G Bhave’s younger sister, Nirmala, who is settled in the United States, was by her side when she breathed her last.

Shyamala G Bhave’s father, Late Govind Vitthal Bhave is the one who trained her in Hindustani music. She was tutored by vocalists A Subbaraya and B Doreswamy, in the field of Carnatic music. Shyamala G Bhave’s mother, Lakshmi Govind Bhave was also a classical vocalist. Shyamala won a music competition when she was six years old, and started giving live music performances as soon as she turned 12 years old.

Bharat Ratna sir M Vesvesvarata called her as the Ubhayagana Vidhushi after listening to her vocal performances in both the styles. She has composed music for songs in nine different languages, that includes Hindi and Sanskrit. She has also won the Karnataka Rajyotsava award. Shyamala G Bhave was bestowed with the title of Ubhaya Gaana Vidushi (expert in both styles) by Sir M Visvesvaraya, the 19th Diwan of Mysore.

Shyamala G Bhave’s father, Late Govind Vitthal Bhave had set up one of Bengaluru's oldest music schools, Saraswati Sangeet Vidyalaya. Located in Seshadripuram, it was set up in 1930. After the demise of Late Govind Vitthal Bhave, it was his daughters, Shyamala G Bhave and Nirmala G Bhave who ran the school. Even after suffering from a severe paralytic attack, Shyamala G Bhave continued to take care of the dance school till the very end of her life.

