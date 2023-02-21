Republic Confronts MLA Prakash Phaterpekar For Son's Action At Sonu Nigam's Concert

Mumbai police have registered a case against a man after a scuffle broke out at Playback singer Sonu Nigam's concert in Mumbai's Chembur on Monday evening.

The 49-year-old was reportedly coming down from the stage after a live concert when a man held him and when the singer's associates, Rabbani and Hari tried to guard the singer, the accused allegedly pushed the duo and they sustained injuries. The accused has been identified as Swapnil Prakash Phaterphakar, son of MLA Prakash Phartephakar, from the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena.

Republic confronts local MLA Prakash Phaterpekar

Republic confronted MLA Prakash Phaterpekar outside Chembur police station as he was leaving the premises. On being asked about his son's action for causing chaos at the concert and assaulting two men, the local leader remained silent and left in his car.

Following the incident, Sonu Nigam reached the police station and recorded his statement after lodging a complaint. A case has been filed against accused Swapnil Phaterpekar under sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal code (IPC) on the basis of singer's complaint.

Recalling the incident Sonu Nigam also said that he filed the complaint so that people should think about the consequences when they try to get a selfie or pictures forcefully.

(Sonu Nigam at Chembur Police station)

Only one name in FIR: DCP Hemrajsingh Rajput tells Republic

While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Hemrajsingh Rajput DCP of Zone 6 stated that there when the Nigam was leaving the stage after the live concert a man held him with an intention of having a photo but pushed him and the other two people.

"After the live concert, Sonu Nigam was coming down from the stage when a man held him. After an objection, he pushed Sonu Nigam and two other men with him from the steps, and one of those two men sustained injuries. The accused's name is Swapnil Phaterpekar, "said DCP Hemrajsingh Rajput.

He added, "As per interaction with Sonu Nigam, the incident didn't seem to be intentional, it was done by a single person. The volunteers then controlled the situation. Only one name in FIR. It's just a case where the singer was held by the accused may be due to the intention of having a photo".

(Hemrajsingh Rajput DCP of Zone 6 speaks to Republic)