'Resting In Peace At Home': Singer Lucky Ali Squashes Death Rumours With Humour

Putting all rumours to rest, singer and songwriter Lucky Ali himself came forward on Instagram on Wednesday and informed his fans of his well-being. Giving his IG story upload a humorous twist, he asserted that he was 'resting in peace' at home, and went forward to pray to God to protect all, in this 'devastating time'. The rumours of Ali's death had started doing the rounds on Tuesday and had led to Twitter being flooded with condolence messages.

Nafisa Ali Sodhi squashes rumours

Before Ali, actor Nafisa Ali had squashed rumours. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the actor in reply to a condolence message had asserted, "Lucky is totally well and we were chatting this afternoon. He is on his farm with his family. No COVID. In good health."

Lucky is totally well and we were chatting this afternoon. He is on his farm with his family . No Covid . In good health. — Nafisa Ali Sodhi (@nafisaaliindia) May 4, 2021

All you need to know about Ali

Son of veteran actor Mehmood, Ali made a debut in the industry as a pop singer and registered hits Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum, Safarnama, Aa Bhi Jaa, and Jaane Kya Dhoondta Hai among others under his name, and has been nominated for several awards and accolades. Besides, singing, he has also tried his luck at acting and has been part of movies like Chote Nawab, Yehi Hai Zindagi, Hamare Tumhare among others.

Last year, a video of him singing O Sanam, one of his popular romantic numbers, went viral and brought him back to the limelight.

(Credit-Instagram/@officialluckyali)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.