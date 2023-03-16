Richard Carpenter Performs Special Song For RRR Team; SS Rajamouli Reacts

After Naatu Naatu’s glorious win at the Oscar awards 2023, composer MM Keeravani talked about his love for The Carpenters and also gave his acceptance speech in a sing-song manner to the tune of the band’s song On Top of the World . The RRR team was taken by a pleasant surprise when Richard Carpenter himself shared a reimagined version of the song to congratulate MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandra Bose. RRR director SS Rajamouli recently commented on the video thanking the star for the gesture.

In his acceptance speech at Oscars 2023, MM Keeravani mentioned how he grew up listening to the songs from the band The Carpenters. Richard Carpenter, from the band, took to Instagram to post a special version of the song, On Top of the World saying “To @mmkeeravaani and @chandraboselyricist: Heartfelt congratulations on your win for Best Original Song. Here is a little something from our family to you and yours.”

SS Rajamouli commented, “Sir, throughout this Oscar campaign my brother maintained a calm composure. Whether it is before winning or after he didn't let his emotions out. But, the moment he saw this, he couldn't control the tears rolling down his cheeks..most memorable moment for our family...Thank you so much.”

Check out the post and reaction here:

Richard Carpenter, along with his family members shared the post congratulating MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose on their Oscar win. The singer curated specially tailored lyrics to release a rejigged clip of the iconic song. The lyrics were “We're on the top of the world for your winning creation and we hope you know how proud of you we are. You're the best there is around and we hope you know it now, your win puts us at the top of the world.”

MM Keeravani’s Reaction

As suggested by SS Rajamouli, in his comment on the video, the Naatu Naatu composer remained fairly calm after the historic win of the song at the academy awards. However, this gesture by Danish Carpenter moved the composer to tears. He also commented on the post “This is something I didn’t expect at all. Tears rolling out of joy. Most wonderful gift from the Universe.